SINGAPORE, Aug 7 The Indian rupee led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as regional shares fell to their lowest in a month amid uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus. The rupee fell on dollar demand from importers, while the Thai baht hit a one-month low on fears of political unrest. The South Korean won slid on bids for the greenback from offshore funds and importers. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso declined as investors cut bullish bets before a long weekend. Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Thursday and Friday, while Manila markets will be closed on Friday for holidays. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.84 97.75 +0.94 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2668 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.995 -0.02 Korean won 1117.43 1115.50 -0.17 Baht 31.41 31.40 -0.03 Peso 43.69 43.54 -0.34 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.40 60.77 -1.03 Ringgit 3.2535 3.2475 -0.18 Yuan 6.1194 6.1217 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.84 86.79 -10.38 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2219 -3.71 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.136 -2.88 Korean won 1117.43 1070.60 -4.19 Baht 31.41 30.61 -2.55 Peso 43.69 41.05 -6.04 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 61.40 54.99 -10.44 Ringgit 3.2535 3.0580 -6.01 Yuan 6.1194 6.2303 +1.81 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed this week for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by)