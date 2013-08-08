BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks to double customer base in 18 months
* Exec says estimates stressed assets in indian banking system net of provisions to be 14 trln rupees
Aug 8 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.72 96.39 -0.34 *Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2673 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.930 30.025 +0.32 Korean won 1115.10 1118.70 +0.32 Baht 31.35 31.43 +0.26 Peso 43.68 43.69 +0.02 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 0.00 Rupee 61.30 61.30 0.00 *Ringgit 3.2530 3.2545 +0.05 Yuan 6.1189 6.1192 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.72 86.79 -10.27 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2219 -3.59 Taiwan dlr 29.930 29.136 -2.65 Korean won 1115.10 1070.60 -3.99 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.02 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 61.30 54.99 -10.29 Ringgit 3.2530 3.0580 -5.99 Yuan 6.1189 6.2303 +1.82 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)
* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.5 pts, Nasdaq up 2.25 pts
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0