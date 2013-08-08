* Won gains on foreign bond purchases, shipbuilder order * Baht higher after peaceful political protest * Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore financial markets closed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 8 The South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, on broad dollar weakness and as upbeat China trade data eased worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The won rose on expectations of demand linked to recent bond purchases by foreigners and a shipbuilder's foreign order. The won's strength lifted the Taiwan dollar. The Thai baht advanced as a protest by the opposition party ended without violence and as local shares outperformed. China's exports in July rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations for a 3 percent gain. Imports also jumped 10.9 percent, more than five times what analysts had forecast. The country is the largest overseas market to many Asian countries including South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. "Asian currencies have room for further gains as China data alleviated investor concerns. We still have the Fed tapering issue, but that appeared to have been priced in pretty much," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, referring to the Federal Reserve's planned reduction in its massive bond-buying programme. "Downside risk in risky assets also eased on strong U.S. data. But U.S. stocks look excessively bought. That may hurt Asian stocks and limit gains in regional currencies," she added. Most emerging Asian currencies have depreciated so far this year on concerns that the Fed may scale back its bond-buying programme when China's economy is slowing down. WON The won gained on expectations of demand-linked bond inflows and a local shipbuilder's foreign order to build a vessel. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said it had won a 519.1 billion won ($464.04 million) order to build a frigate for an unidentified Asian country. Still, the South Korean currency's upside was limited by dollar bids from local importers, traders said. "I doubt the won can strengthen much more from here, especially as it gets to around 1,110. It is hard to find more factors to break the level," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. The won has largely ended weaker than 1,110 per dollar since mid-May. It strengthened past that level three times since then, but has ended domestic trade softer than that mark. Meanwhile, currency investors ignored the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, as it had been widely expected. BAHT The baht advanced as local stocks and bonds rose after the demonstration by the main opposition party on Wednesday was mostly peaceful. Bangkok shares rose more than 1.4 percent, outpacing most regional bourses. Ten- and five-year bond yields also slid. "Dollar/baht was sold off late yesterday as there was no violence in the people protest movement," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. The baht could gain further with the dollar's broad weakness, the trader added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose, tracking the won's strength, in thin trading. But domestic exporters did not chase the Taiwan dollar, considering levels unattractive, while importers bought U.S. dollars for payments. Investors also stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to check the currency's further gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.59 96.39 -0.21 *Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2673 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.924 30.025 +0.34 Korean won 1112.60 1118.70 +0.55 Baht 31.30 31.43 +0.42 Peso 43.61 43.69 +0.19 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.12 61.30 +0.29 *Ringgit 3.2530 3.2545 +0.05 Yuan 6.1163 6.1192 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.59 86.79 -10.15 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2219 -3.26 Taiwan dlr 29.924 29.136 -2.63 Korean won 1112.60 1070.60 -3.77 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.61 41.05 -5.86 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 61.12 54.99 -10.03 Ringgit 3.2530 3.0580 -5.99 Yuan 6.1163 6.2303 +1.86 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. ($1 = 1118.6500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)