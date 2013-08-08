(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 8 The South Korean won and the Thai baht led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, as solid China data eased worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and the dollar slid to a seven-week low. The won rose on demand from offshore funds and exporters. Its strength lifted the Taiwan dollar. The Thai baht advanced as a protest by the opposition party ended without violence and as local shares outperformed. China's exports in July rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations for a 3 percent gain. Imports also jumped 10.9 percent, more than five times what analysts had forecast. The country is the largest overseas market to many Asian countries including South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Meanwhile, financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. They will reopen on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.22 96.39 +0.18 *Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2673 +0.44 Taiwan dlr 29.926 30.025 +0.33 Korean won 1112.26 1118.70 +0.58 Baht 31.27 31.43 +0.51 Peso 43.57 43.69 +0.28 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.08 61.30 +0.37 *Ringgit 3.2530 3.2545 +0.05 Yuan 6.1177 6.1192 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.22 86.79 -9.80 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2219 -3.16 Taiwan dlr 29.926 29.136 -2.64 Korean won 1112.26 1070.60 -3.75 Baht 31.27 30.61 -2.11 Peso 43.57 41.05 -5.78 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 61.08 54.99 -9.96 Ringgit 3.2530 3.0580 -5.99 Yuan 6.1177 6.2303 +1.84 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)