Aug 12 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.15 96.21 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2589 1.2575 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.930 29.955 +0.08 Korean won 1112.90 1112.20 -0.06 *Baht 31.20 31.24 +0.13 Peso 43.58 43.58 +0.00 Rupiah 10270.00 10280.00 +0.10 Rupee 60.88 60.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2320 3.2545 +0.70 Yuan 6.1207 6.1230 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.15 86.79 -9.73 Sing dlr 1.2589 1.2219 -2.94 Taiwan dlr 29.930 29.136 -2.65 Korean won 1112.90 1070.60 -3.80 Baht 31.20 30.61 -1.89 Peso 43.58 41.05 -5.81 Rupiah 10270.00 9630.00 -6.23 Rupee 60.88 54.99 -9.67 Ringgit 3.2320 3.0580 -5.38 Yuan 6.1207 6.2303 +1.79 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)