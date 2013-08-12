* Singapore Q2 GDP +15.5 pct q/q, higher than 14 pct f'cast * Ringgit's upside limited around 3.2300 per dlr * Won turns weaker on intervention caution (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The Singapore dollar turned lower on Monday as investors took profits after the currency rose to a near eight-week top, while the Malaysian ringgit gained on catch-up buying after holidays. The city-state currency firmed to 1.2560 versus the U.S. dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since June 19, on data showing Singapore's economy expanded at a better-than-expected pace in the second quarter. But the Singapore dollar, last week's best-performing emerging Asian currency with a 1.2 percent rise against the greenback, failed to hold on to its gains as profit taking kicked in. Investors also reduced long positions in the currency against the neighbouring ringgit. "Investors still appeared to hold short U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar positions," said a European bank trader in Singapore. "It still looks attractive to add such positions more here, but it is hard to find factors to break support around 1.2540-50 for now." Last week, the city-state currency led gains among emerging Asian currencies with local financial markets closed for holidays on Thursday and Friday. Regional currencies advanced as upbeat data from China offered some hope that the world's No.2 economy might be stabilising after more than two years of slowing growth. "With implicit signs of stabilisation in the Chinese economy, Asian currencies may continue to find respite from the dollar in the near term," OCBC Bank said in a note to clients. RINGGIT The ringgit rose on post-holiday buying as investors caught up with strong China trade and factory data released last week while they were away on holiday. But the Malaysian currency gave up some of its earlier gains as interbank speculators sold it around 3.2300 to the dollar with the session high of 3.2290, traders said. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit needs to strengthen past 3.2200 for further appreciation. Once the level is broken, the ringgit is expected to try and break through 3.2000, the trader added. WON The South Korean won started the local session firmer, but turned weaker on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to prevent it from strengthening past 1,110 per dollar, traders said. Local importers purchased the greenback for payments, while some exporters bought the won for settlements, confining the currency in a tight range, traders said. "Basically, both offshore and onshore investors saw the 1,110 level as too strong," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.47 96.21 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2606 1.2575 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.943 29.955 +0.04 Korean won 1113.30 1112.20 -0.10 *Baht 31.20 31.24 +0.13 Peso 43.65 43.58 -0.16 Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.57 60.88 +0.51 Ringgit 3.2385 3.2545 +0.49 Yuan 6.1198 6.1230 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.47 86.79 -10.03 Sing dlr 1.2606 1.2219 -3.07 Taiwan dlr 29.943 29.136 -2.70 Korean won 1113.30 1070.60 -3.84 Baht 31.20 30.61 -1.89 Peso 43.65 41.05 -5.96 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.57 54.99 -9.21 Ringgit 3.2385 3.0580 -5.57 Yuan 6.1198 6.2303 +1.81 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in Seoul and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)