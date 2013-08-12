(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The Singapore dollar turned lower on Monday as investors took profits after it rose to a near eight-week top, while the Indian rupee rose modestly helped by the central bank's fresh steps to support the ailing currency. The city-state's currency firmed to 1.2560 versus the U.S. dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since June 19, on data showing Singapore's economy expanded at a better-than-expected pace in the second quarter. But the Singapore dollar, last week's best-performing emerging Asian currency with a 1.2 percent rise against the greenback, failed to hold on to its gains as profit-taking kicked in. The rupee advanced as the Reserve Bank of India announced on Thursday announced new measures to drain cash from the financial system in a bid to address volatility in currency markets. The Malaysian ringgit appreciated on post-holiday buying as investors caught up with strong China trade and factory data released last week while they were on holiday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0815 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.75 96.21 -0.56 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2575 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.955 +0.04 Korean won 1113.59 1112.20 -0.12 *Baht 31.20 31.24 +0.13 Peso 43.68 43.58 -0.22 Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.72 60.88 +0.26 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2545 +0.23 Yuan 6.1211 6.1230 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.75 86.79 -10.29 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2219 -3.15 Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.136 -2.70 Korean won 1113.59 1070.60 -3.86 Baht 31.20 30.61 -1.89 Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.01 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.72 54.99 -9.44 Ringgit 3.2470 3.0580 -5.82 Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)