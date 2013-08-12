(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The Singapore dollar turned
lower on Monday as investors took profits after it rose to a
near eight-week top, while the Indian rupee rose modestly helped
by the central bank's fresh steps to support the ailing
currency.
The city-state's currency firmed to 1.2560 versus
the U.S. dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since June
19, on data showing Singapore's economy expanded at a
better-than-expected pace in the second quarter.
But the Singapore dollar, last week's best-performing
emerging Asian currency with a 1.2 percent rise against the
greenback, failed to hold on to its gains as profit-taking
kicked in.
The rupee advanced as the Reserve Bank of India
announced on Thursday announced new measures to drain cash from
the financial system in a bid to address volatility in currency
markets.
The Malaysian ringgit appreciated on post-holiday
buying as investors caught up with strong China trade and
factory data released last week while they were on holiday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0815 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 96.75 96.21 -0.56
Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2575 -0.32
Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.955 +0.04
Korean won 1113.59 1112.20 -0.12
*Baht 31.20 31.24 +0.13
Peso 43.68 43.58 -0.22
Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.72 60.88 +0.26
Ringgit 3.2470 3.2545 +0.23
Yuan 6.1211 6.1230 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 96.75 86.79 -10.29
Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2219 -3.15
Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.136 -2.70
Korean won 1113.59 1070.60 -3.86
Baht 31.20 30.61 -1.89
Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.01
Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32
Rupee 60.72 54.99 -9.44
Ringgit 3.2470 3.0580 -5.82
Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78
* Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)