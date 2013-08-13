(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 13 The Malaysian ringgit led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, while the Indian rupee clawed back early losses as traders awaited details of new government measures to curb imports to contain the country's gaping current account deficit. The rupee also found support from demand from foreign banks and custodian flows. But the ringgit fell on selling from offshore funds and as some investors bought the Singapore dollar against the Malaysian unit. The Philippine peso eased as export growth in June missed some investors' expectations. The South Korean won edged lower on dollar demand from offshore funds and domestic importers, although it pared initial losses on exporters' bids for settlements. The dollar firmed in advance of potentially strong U.S. retail sales data later in the day that could beef up expectations of an imminent tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0825 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.85 96.93 -0.94 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2635 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.980 +0.03 Korean won 1114.69 1113.70 -0.09 Baht 31.23 31.24 +0.03 Peso 43.75 43.67 -0.18 Rupiah 10285.00 10285.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.23 61.28 +0.07 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2415 -0.51 Yuan 6.1217 6.1223 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.85 86.79 -11.30 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2219 -3.35 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.136 -2.78 Korean won 1114.69 1070.60 -3.96 Baht 31.23 30.61 -1.99 Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.16 Rupiah 10285.00 9630.00 -6.37 Rupee 61.23 54.99 -10.19 Ringgit 3.2580 3.0580 -6.14 Yuan 6.1217 6.2303 +1.77 (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)