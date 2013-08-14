(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 14 The Malaysian ringgit hit a fresh three-year low on Wednesday amid broad weakness in emerging Asian currencies, as solid U.S. retail data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its monetary stimulus soon. The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2755 per dollar, its weakest since June 2010, as investors added to their bearish bets on the currency. The Indian rupee slid as the government's hikes in gold and silver import duties announced on Tuesday were not seen as enough to support the currency. The South Korean won slid on dollar demand from offshore funds and domestic importers. The dollar rose after a stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent rise in U.S. core retail sales, the biggest growth since December. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.21 98.22 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2673 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.998 30.002 +0.01 Korean won 1118.69 1115.30 -0.30 Baht 31.30 31.24 -0.19 Peso 43.77 43.75 -0.06 Rupiah 10290.00 10285.00 -0.05 Rupee 61.36 61.19 -0.27 Ringgit 3.2725 3.2585 -0.43 Yuan 6.1204 6.1217 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.21 86.79 -11.63 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2219 -3.71 Taiwan dlr 29.998 29.136 -2.87 Korean won 1118.69 1070.60 -4.30 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.77 41.05 -6.21 Rupiah 10290.00 9630.00 -6.41 Rupee 61.36 54.99 -10.37 Ringgit 3.2725 3.0580 -6.55 Yuan 6.1204 6.2303 +1.80 (Editing by)