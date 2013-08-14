(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 The Malaysian ringgit hit a
fresh three-year low on Wednesday amid broad weakness in
emerging Asian currencies, as solid U.S. retail data boosted
expectations that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its
monetary stimulus soon.
The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2755
per dollar, its weakest since June 2010, as investors added to
their bearish bets on the currency.
The Indian rupee slid as the government's hikes in
gold and silver import duties announced on Tuesday were not seen
as enough to support the currency.
The South Korean won slid on dollar demand from
offshore funds and domestic importers.
The dollar rose after a stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent
rise in U.S. core retail sales, the biggest growth since
December.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0805 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.21 98.22 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2673 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.998 30.002 +0.01
Korean won 1118.69 1115.30 -0.30
Baht 31.30 31.24 -0.19
Peso 43.77 43.75 -0.06
Rupiah 10290.00 10285.00 -0.05
Rupee 61.36 61.19 -0.27
Ringgit 3.2725 3.2585 -0.43
Yuan 6.1204 6.1217 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.21 86.79 -11.63
Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2219 -3.71
Taiwan dlr 29.998 29.136 -2.87
Korean won 1118.69 1070.60 -4.30
Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20
Peso 43.77 41.05 -6.21
Rupiah 10290.00 9630.00 -6.41
Rupee 61.36 54.99 -10.37
Ringgit 3.2725 3.0580 -6.55
Yuan 6.1204 6.2303 +1.80
(Editing by)