Aug 15 Reuters) - The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.25 98.11 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2694 1.2701 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.958 30.032 +0.25 *Korean won 1118.00 1118.70 +0.06 Baht 31.23 31.33 +0.32 Peso 43.74 43.77 +0.07 Rupiah 10300.00 10290.00 -0.10 *Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2750 +0.28 Yuan 6.1162 6.1196 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.25 86.79 -11.66 Sing dlr 1.2694 1.2219 -3.74 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.136 -2.74 Korean won 1118.00 1070.60 -4.24 Baht 31.23 30.61 -1.99 Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.15 Rupiah 10300.00 9630.00 -6.50 Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48 Ringgit 3.2660 3.0580 -6.37 Yuan 6.1162 6.2303 +1.87 * Financial markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)