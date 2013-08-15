* Indonesian importers buy dollar * FX reserves at lowest since Oct 2010 * C.bank expected to keep rates, but some see odds to hike (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low on Thursday ahead of a central bank policy decision, while most emerging Asian currencies gained on short-covering amid broad weakness in the dollar. The rupiah eased 0.2 percent to 10,310/340 per dollar, its weakest since June 2009, after data late on Wednesday showed a sharp fall in the country's foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Chatib Basri, in an interview with Reuters, conceded that this year's 6.3 percent economic growth target would be hard to reach, while adding the budget for next year would put heavy emphasis on boosting domestic demand to offset weak exports. Importers started buying dollars for month-end payments, while some investors sold local bonds, traders said. The central bank was spotted providing dollars to support the local currency, they added. Bank Indonesia is expected keep its main interest rate on hold, although some economists doubt it will be able to avoid another hike in coming months to battle high inflation and support the ailing currency. Still, the rupiah is expected to weaken further, traders and analysts said. Some traders said the rupiah was traded as weak as 10,330. "The rupiah may head to 10,350-10,400," said a Jakarta-based trader. "The central bank faces a tough situation. But the main problem is not the monetary situation but the real sector, inflation," he added. The rupiah has been under pressure from rising inflation, especially after fuel price hikes in July, and as the country was seen more vulnerable to the Federal Reserve's expected cut in monetary stimulus due to a sizable current account deficit. Some analysts saw a chance of a rate hike this week to stabilise the currency, which has lost 6.6 percent so far this year. "There is a bias for at least another 25bp rate hike; around a third of economists predict a rate move and we would be biased to be in line with them," Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note to clients. "We know that beyond the inflation picture, this degree of reserves utilization will be cause for concern... If not at this meeting, then certainly at an upcoming one, should the reserves trend continue." Foreign exchange reserves in Indonesia fell to $92.67 billion at end of July, the lowest since October 2008. That compared with $112.78 billion at the end of 2012. BAHT The baht gained on demand from local investors and Japanese banks, traders said. The dollar also eased by underlying uncertainty on when the Fed might starting scaling back its bond-buying programme. But the Thai currency's upside was limited by weaker local stocks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.74 98.11 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2701 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.955 30.032 +0.26 *Korean won 1117.75 1118.70 +0.08 Baht 31.25 31.33 +0.26 Peso 43.75 43.77 +0.05 Rupiah 10310.00 10290.00 -0.19 *Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2750 -0.00 Yuan 6.1157 6.1196 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.74 86.79 -11.20 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2219 -3.70 Taiwan dlr 29.955 29.136 -2.73 Korean won 1117.75 1070.60 -4.22 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.17 Rupiah 10310.00 9630.00 -6.60 Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48 Ringgit 3.2750 3.0580 -6.63 Yuan 6.1157 6.2303 +1.87 * Financial markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)