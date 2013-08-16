SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0216 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.30 97.27 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2690 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.035 +0.28 *Korean won 1115.50 1118.70 +0.29 Baht 31.25 31.26 +0.03 Peso 43.80 43.79 -0.02 Rupiah 10370.00 10345.00 -0.24 *Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2760 3.2775 +0.05 Yuan 6.1109 6.1125 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.30 86.79 -10.80 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2219 -3.70 Taiwan dlr 29.952 29.136 -2.72 Korean won 1115.50 1070.60 -4.03 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.28 Rupiah 10370.00 9630.00 -7.14 Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48 Ringgit 3.2760 3.0580 -6.65 Yuan 6.1109 6.2303 +1.95 ------------------------------------------------ * Financial markets in South Korea and India were closed on Thursday for holidays. The daily changes for the won and rupee are compared versus their closing levels on Wednesday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)