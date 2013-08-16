SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The following table shows the
position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0216 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.30 97.27 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2690 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.035 +0.28
*Korean won 1115.50 1118.70 +0.29
Baht 31.25 31.26 +0.03
Peso 43.80 43.79 -0.02
Rupiah 10370.00 10345.00 -0.24
*Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2760 3.2775 +0.05
Yuan 6.1109 6.1125 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.30 86.79 -10.80
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2219 -3.70
Taiwan dlr 29.952 29.136 -2.72
Korean won 1115.50 1070.60 -4.03
Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05
Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.28
Rupiah 10370.00 9630.00 -7.14
Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48
Ringgit 3.2760 3.0580 -6.65
Yuan 6.1109 6.2303 +1.95
------------------------------------------------
* Financial markets in South Korea and India were closed on Thursday for
holidays. The daily changes for the won and rupee are compared versus
their closing levels on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim
Coghill)