By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Short positions in the Indian
rupee hit the highest in two months amid sustained doubts over
policymakers' ability to stabilise the currency, while bullish
bets on the Chinese yuan nearly doubled, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday.
Bearish sentiment on the rupee increased to the
highest since June 20, according to the survey of 15 currency
analysts.
The rupee has hovered near a record low of 61.80 per dollar
even after the government announced a flurry of measures over
the last week to support it, such as hikes in gold import
duties, while the central bank was spotted intervening.
Investors regard those measures as insufficient to lift the
ailing unit, believing such steps were unlikely to narrow the
current account deficit.
By contrast, long positions in the yuan more than
doubled as the renminbi hit a record high, with
stronger-than-expected trade and output data spurring hopes of
an economic recovery.
Bearish positions in the Singapore dollar nearly
halved as the currency hit a near eight-week high after data
showed the economy grew faster than expected in the second
quarter.
Meanwhile, investors became less bullish on the South Korean
won on growing caution over possible intervention by
the authorities to stem its strength.
The won rose 1.6 percent in July when most of its regional
peers fell.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
15-Aug -0.78 -0.14 0.27 1.22 0.05 1.50 1.24 0.55 0.53
1-Aug -0.38 -0.42 0.50 1.55 0.24 0.99 1.24 0.36 0.50
18-July -0.61 -0.33 0.19 1.44 0.01 1.01 0.67 0.48 0.21
4-July -0.32 0.04 0.48 1.12 0.26 0.94 0.53 0.31 0.41
20-June -0.84 0.51 0.69 1.39 0.25 1.66 0.90 0.61 0.70
6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69
23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35
(Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by
Kim Coghill)