* Indonesia c.bank leaves FASBI unchanged * One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs at 8-week high * Importers, weaker bonds put pressure on rupiah (Updates prices) SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah fell to a fresh four-year low on Thursday, while the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected. Bank Indonesia kept the policy rate at 6.50 percent and maintained the overnight deposit facility rate, or FASBI, at 4.75 percent. "The risk reward still doesn't really favor the rupiah in the near term, especially with BI standing pat today," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore, referring to Bank Indonesia. "This inaction should not be interpreted negatively, however, given that the central bank and the government have rightly chosen to address structural issues, in contrast to a dogmatic defense of the rupiah's levels." Spot rupiah did not react much to the central bank's decision as the currency was already down 0.5 percent to 10,345 per dollar, the weakest since June 2009, before the announcement. The central bank was spotted selling dollars at the level to support the unit, traders said. But in the forwards market the rupiah weakened further, with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards extending its rise to 10,565, the highest since June 20. The rupiah came under pressure from data late on Wednesday showed a sharp fall in the country's foreign exchange reserves. Local importers started buying dollars for month-end payments, while 1-, 5-, 10-year bond yields rose. "I am afraid if it is too fast and I prefer watching 10,400 first," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the spot rupiah's slide. "But breaking the level is possible and it could head to 10,430-10,450," said the trader, adding importers' dollar demand could accelerate. The rupiah has been under pressure from rising inflation, especially after fuel price hikes in July, and as the country is seen more vulnerable to the Federal Reserve's expected cut in monetary stimulus due to a sizable current account deficit. Some analysts had expected the central bank to raise interest rates to defend the ailing currency in the face of sliding foreign exchange reserves. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0933 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.89 98.11 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2701 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.998 30.032 +0.11 *Korean won 1117.75 1118.70 +0.08 Baht 31.25 31.33 +0.26 Peso 43.79 43.77 -0.05 Rupiah 10345.00 10290.00 -0.53 *Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2760 3.2750 -0.03 Yuan 6.1125 6.1196 +0.12 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.89 86.79 -11.34 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2219 -3.81 Taiwan dlr 29.998 29.136 -2.87 Korean won 1117.75 1070.60 -4.22 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.79 41.05 -6.26 Rupiah 10345.00 9630.00 -6.91 Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48 Ringgit 3.2760 3.0580 -6.65 Yuan 6.1125 6.2303 +1.93 * Financial markets in India and South Korea were closed for holidays. (Editing by Kim Coghill)