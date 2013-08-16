* Indonesian rupiah sets fresh four-year low
* Dollar buying by Indonesian importers dents rupiah
* Indian rupee falls to record low
* Chinese yuan touches record high
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
fresh four-year low on Friday, pressured by dollar demand from
local importers, while the Indian rupee set an all-time record
low on worries that central bank measures to curb capital
outflows would prove insufficient.
In stark contrast to the weakness in the rupiah and the
rupee, the Chinese yuan set a record high versus the
U.S. dollar, helped by position squaring ahead of the weekend.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to as low as 10,380 to
the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, the rupiah's
lowest level since June 2009.
Flows from local companies helped drag the rupiah lower,
said a Jakarta-based trader.
"They are buying U.S. dollars," the trader said, adding that
there was high demand for the greenback from importers.
Measures announced by Indonesia's central bank on Thursday
to contain loan expansion to battle inflation did little to
shore up the rupiah.
Indonesia's central bank had kept its benchmark interest
rate unchanged on Thursday as expected.
The central bank, however, cut the ceiling on the
loan-to-deposit ratios of commercial banks to 92 percent from
100 percent, and it plans to increase the secondary minimum
reserve requirement for rupiah deposits to 4 percent, from 2.5
percent at present.
Analysts said such measures were unlikely stem a recent
decline in the rupiah.
"Yesterday's BI decision to hold rates and tighten reserve
requirements instead...put the central bank behind the curve on
inflation," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist
for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, said in a research note.
"We expect the resulting downward pressure on the IDR and
bond prices to continue," he added.
The rupiah has been under pressure from rising inflation,
especially after fuel price hikes in July, and as the country is
seen more vulnerable to the Federal Reserve's expected reduction
in monetary stimulus later this year, due to a sizable current
account deficit.
The Indonesian currency has also come under pressure this
week, after data on Wednesday showed a sharp fall in the
country's foreign exchange reserves.
INDIAN RUPEE
The Indian rupee fell to a record low as central bank
measures to tighten capital outflows and curb gold imports were
seen as unlikely to prop up the currency and could even spark
further selling if they spook foreign investors.
The rupee hit an all-time low of 62.03 to the dollar,
breaching its previous record low of 61.80 hit on Aug. 6.
India late on Wednesday restricted how much its citizens and
companies can invest abroad to reduce pressure on the rupee,
while targeting the current account deficit by banning imports
of gold coins and medallions among other measures.
CHINESE YUAN
The Chinese yuan hit a record high of 6.1090 against the
U.S. dollar.
Traders said the current phase of yuan strength was stoked
by last week's surprisingly good Chinese economic data, which
caught offguard a broader market that had positioned against the
yuan.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0539 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0539 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.58 97.27 -0.32
Sing dlr 1.2708 1.2690 -0.14
Taiwan dlr 29.933 30.035 +0.34
*Korean won 1113.60 1118.70 +0.46
Baht 31.28 31.26 -0.06
Peso 43.80 43.79 -0.01
Rupiah 10380.00 10345.00 -0.34
*Rupee 61.82 61.43 -0.63
Ringgit 3.2790 3.2775 -0.05
Yuan 6.1115 6.1125 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.58 86.79 -11.06
Sing dlr 1.2708 1.2219 -3.85
Taiwan dlr 29.933 29.136 -2.66
Korean won 1113.60 1070.60 -3.86
Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14
Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.27
Rupiah 10380.00 9630.00 -7.23
Rupee 61.82 54.99 -11.05
Ringgit 3.2790 3.0580 -6.74
Yuan 6.1115 6.2303 +1.94
------------------------------------------------
*Markets in South Korea and India were closed on Thursday for
holidays. The daily change for won and rupee are compared against
their Wednesday closing levels.
(Additional reporting by Rafael Nam, Swati Bhat in Mumbai and
Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong)