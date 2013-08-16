(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click ) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low on Friday, pressured by dollar demand from local importers, while the Indian rupee set a record low on worries that central bank measures to curb capital outflows would prove insufficient. The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 62.03 to the dollar, while the rupiah fell to as low as 10,385 to the dollar on Friday, its lowest level since June 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. In stark contrast to the weakness in the rupee and the rupiah, the Chinese yuan set a record high versus the U.S. dollar, helped by position-squaring ahead of the weekend. Most emerging Asian currencies were lower on the week, after some upbeat U.S. economic data over the past few days reinforced the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start scaling back its monetary stimulus. The weekly losses were led by the Indian rupee, which was down about 1.4 percent versus the dollar for the week, and the Indonesian rupiah, which fell by about 1 percent. Expectations that the Fed could soon start winding down its quantitative easing, which had helped spur inflows into Asian markets, have pressured regional currencies over the past few months. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0818 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0818 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.34 97.27 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2690 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.035 +0.18 *Korean won 1113.04 1118.70 +0.51 Baht 31.27 31.26 -0.03 Peso 43.64 43.79 +0.34 Rupiah 10385.00 10345.00 -0.39 *Rupee 61.73 61.43 -0.49 Ringgit 3.2705 3.2775 +0.21 Yuan 6.1128 6.1125 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.34 86.79 -10.84 Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2219 -3.66 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1113.04 1070.60 -3.81 Baht 31.27 30.61 -2.11 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 10385.00 9630.00 -7.27 Rupee 61.73 54.99 -10.92 Ringgit 3.2705 3.0580 -6.50 Yuan 6.1128 6.2303 +1.92 ------------------------------------------------ *Markets in South Korea and India were closed on Thursday for holidays. The daily change for won and rupee are compared against their Wednesday closing levels. (Additional reporting by Rafael Nam, Swati Bhat in Mumbai and Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Eric Meijer)