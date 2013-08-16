(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click
)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
fresh four-year low on Friday, pressured by dollar demand from
local importers, while the Indian rupee set a record low on
worries that central bank measures to curb capital outflows
would prove insufficient.
The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 62.03 to the dollar,
while the rupiah fell to as low as 10,385 to the dollar
on Friday, its lowest level since June 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In stark contrast to the weakness in the rupee and the
rupiah, the Chinese yuan set a record high versus the
U.S. dollar, helped by position-squaring ahead of the weekend.
Most emerging Asian currencies were lower on the week, after
some upbeat U.S. economic data over the past few days reinforced
the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start scaling
back its monetary stimulus.
The weekly losses were led by the Indian rupee, which was
down about 1.4 percent versus the dollar for the week, and the
Indonesian rupiah, which fell by about 1 percent.
Expectations that the Fed could soon start winding down its
quantitative easing, which had helped spur inflows into Asian
markets, have pressured regional currencies over the past few
months.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0818 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0818 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.34 97.27 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2690 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.035 +0.18
*Korean won 1113.04 1118.70 +0.51
Baht 31.27 31.26 -0.03
Peso 43.64 43.79 +0.34
Rupiah 10385.00 10345.00 -0.39
*Rupee 61.73 61.43 -0.49
Ringgit 3.2705 3.2775 +0.21
Yuan 6.1128 6.1125 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.34 86.79 -10.84
Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2219 -3.66
Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.136 -2.82
Korean won 1113.04 1070.60 -3.81
Baht 31.27 30.61 -2.11
Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93
Rupiah 10385.00 9630.00 -7.27
Rupee 61.73 54.99 -10.92
Ringgit 3.2705 3.0580 -6.50
Yuan 6.1128 6.2303 +1.92
------------------------------------------------
*Markets in South Korea and India were closed on Thursday for
holidays. The daily change for won and rupee are compared
against their Wednesday closing levels.
(Additional reporting by Rafael Nam, Swati Bhat in Mumbai and
Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Eric Meijer)