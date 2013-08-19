* Indonesia stocks, bonds hit * Importers dollar demand weighs on rupiah * Bank Indonesia spotted intervening to stem loss -traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 19 The Indonesian rupiah fell to its weakest in more than four years on Monday due to a wider current account deficit, while the Indian rupee touched a fresh low on sustained doubts over the government's ability to halt further declines in the currency. Spot rupiah lost 1.1 percent to 10,490 per dollar, the weakest since May 2009. The currency fell in forwards markets with one-month dollar rupiah non-deliverable forwards rising to 10,820, the weakest level for the rupiah since April 2009. Bank Indonesia released data late on Friday showing the current account deficit had widened to 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent the previous quarter. "Although the current level of reserves is still equivalent to a reasonably healthy 5.5 months of imports, the Bank can't continue to burn reserves at the current rate without the market worrying about a 'crisis' scenario unfolding," Credit Suisse said in a note. The rupiah has lost 8.2 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year after the Indian rupee. The rupee weakened to 62.5001 per dollar in early trade, breaching the previous low of 62.03, as government steps unveiled last week seemed inadequate to stall the currency's fall. Those currencies were seen more vulnerable to capital outflows from the Federal Reserve's planned cut in monetary stimulus due to Indonesia and India's current account deficits. Indonesian stocks lost nearly 4 percent, while 5-year and 10-year bond yields jumped. Local importers chased dollars for payments. Some banks placed bids for dollars at much higher than interbank market levels to meet demand for their clients, some traders said. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the rupiah, they added. "Some banks dare to bid much higher," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that the rupiah may weaken to 10,700 per dollar by the end of the month. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit lost as much as 0.2 percent to 3.2835 per dollar, the weakest since June 2010, as investors kept cutting positions in the currency. Investors stayed worried about bond outflows with a lack of government reforms to reduce a large fiscal deficit. Nizam Idris, strategist with the Macquarie Group based in Singapore, said he was more bearish on the ringgit than the rupiah. "Malaysia is probably a step or two behind Indonesia in sort of having a stronger handle of the current account as well as fiscal deficit," he said. "In terms of fundamental changes, I think Malaysia is weaker than Indonesia," Idris said, adding he is inclined to revise his year-end target of 3.300 to weaker. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid on selling from hedge funds, traders said. That triggered stop-loss selling when the city-state's currency weakened past 1.2730 to the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.59 97.54 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2703 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.953 30.002 +0.16 Korean won 1115.10 1113.60 -0.13 Baht 31.32 31.27 -0.16 *Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00 Rupiah 10490.00 10380.00 -1.05 Rupee 62.33 61.65 -1.09 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2770 -0.17 Yuan 6.1184 6.1150 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.59 86.79 -11.07 Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2219 -4.10 Taiwan dlr 29.953 29.136 -2.73 Korean won 1115.10 1070.60 -3.99 Baht 31.32 30.61 -2.27 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 10490.00 9630.00 -8.20 Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78 Ringgit 3.2825 3.0580 -6.84 Yuan 6.1184 6.2303 +1.83 * Philippines suspended local financial market trading due to heavy rains and floods. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan and Vidya Ranganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)