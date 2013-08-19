* Indonesia stocks, bonds hit
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 The Indonesian rupiah fell to
its weakest in more than four years on Monday due to a wider
current account deficit, while the Indian rupee touched a fresh
low on sustained doubts over the government's ability to halt
further declines in the currency.
Spot rupiah lost 1.1 percent to 10,490 per dollar,
the weakest since May 2009. The currency fell in forwards
markets with one-month dollar rupiah non-deliverable forwards
rising to 10,820, the weakest level for the rupiah
since April 2009.
Bank Indonesia released data late on Friday showing the
current account deficit had widened to 4.4 percent of GDP in the
second quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent the previous
quarter.
"Although the current level of reserves is still equivalent
to a reasonably healthy 5.5 months of imports, the Bank can't
continue to burn reserves at the current rate without the market
worrying about a 'crisis' scenario unfolding," Credit Suisse
said in a note.
The rupiah has lost 8.2 percent against the dollar so far
this year, becoming the second-worst performing emerging Asian
currency so far this year after the Indian rupee.
The rupee weakened to 62.5001 per dollar in early trade,
breaching the previous low of 62.03, as government steps
unveiled last week seemed inadequate to stall the currency's
fall.
Those currencies were seen more vulnerable to capital
outflows from the Federal Reserve's planned cut in monetary
stimulus due to Indonesia and India's current account deficits.
Indonesian stocks lost nearly 4 percent, while
5-year and 10-year bond yields jumped.
Local importers chased dollars for payments. Some banks
placed bids for dollars at much higher than interbank market
levels to meet demand for their clients, some traders said.
The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to
support the rupiah, they added.
"Some banks dare to bid much higher," said a Jakarta-based
trader, adding that the rupiah may weaken to 10,700 per dollar
by the end of the month.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit lost as much as 0.2 percent
to 3.2835 per dollar, the weakest since June 2010, as investors
kept cutting positions in the currency.
Investors stayed worried about bond outflows with a lack of
government reforms to reduce a large fiscal deficit.
Nizam Idris, strategist with the Macquarie Group based in
Singapore, said he was more bearish on the ringgit than the
rupiah.
"Malaysia is probably a step or two behind Indonesia in sort
of having a stronger handle of the current account as well as
fiscal deficit," he said.
"In terms of fundamental changes, I think Malaysia is weaker
than Indonesia," Idris said, adding he is inclined to revise his
year-end target of 3.300 to weaker.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar slid on selling from hedge funds,
traders said.
That triggered stop-loss selling when the city-state's
currency weakened past 1.2730 to the greenback.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.59 97.54 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2703 -0.31
Taiwan dlr 29.953 30.002 +0.16
Korean won 1115.10 1113.60 -0.13
Baht 31.32 31.27 -0.16
*Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00
Rupiah 10490.00 10380.00 -1.05
Rupee 62.33 61.65 -1.09
Ringgit 3.2825 3.2770 -0.17
Yuan 6.1184 6.1150 -0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.59 86.79 -11.07
Sing dlr 1.2742 1.2219 -4.10
Taiwan dlr 29.953 29.136 -2.73
Korean won 1115.10 1070.60 -3.99
Baht 31.32 30.61 -2.27
Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93
Rupiah 10490.00 9630.00 -8.20
Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78
Ringgit 3.2825 3.0580 -6.84
Yuan 6.1184 6.2303 +1.83
* Philippines suspended local financial market trading due to
heavy rains and floods.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan and Vidya
Ranganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)