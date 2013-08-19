(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 The Indonesian rupiah fell to
the weakest in more than four years on Monday due to a wider
current account deficit, while the Indian rupee hit a fresh low
despite government steps to bolster the currency.
Expectations of a tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus has
prompted investors to shun emerging markets burdened by weak
external balances, slowing economies and inflation.
Spot rupiah lost as much as 1.1 percent to 10,495
per dollar, the weakest level since May 2009.
Indonesian stocks lost more than 5 percent, while
5-year and 10-year bond yields jumped.
Indonesian importers chased dollars for payments, with some
banks placing bids for dollars at much higher than interbank
market levels to meet demand for their clients, traders said.
The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to
support the rupiah, they added.
For a wrapup on moves in Indonesia and India's financial
markets, please see
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.61 97.54 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2703 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.002 +0.02
Korean won 1115.21 1113.60 -0.14
Baht 31.35 31.27 -0.26
*Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00
Rupiah 10485.00 10380.00 -1.00
Rupee 62.60 61.65 -1.52
Ringgit 3.2835 3.2770 -0.20
Yuan 6.1220 6.1150 -0.11
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.61 86.79 -11.08
Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2219 -3.97
Taiwan dlr 29.996 29.136 -2.87
Korean won 1115.21 1070.60 -4.00
Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36
Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93
Rupiah 10485.00 9630.00 -8.15
Rupee 62.60 54.99 -12.16
Ringgit 3.2835 3.0580 -6.87
Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77
* The Philippines suspended local financial market trading due
to heavy rains and floods.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)