(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 19 The Indonesian rupiah fell to the weakest in more than four years on Monday due to a wider current account deficit, while the Indian rupee hit a fresh low despite government steps to bolster the currency. Expectations of a tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus has prompted investors to shun emerging markets burdened by weak external balances, slowing economies and inflation. Spot rupiah lost as much as 1.1 percent to 10,495 per dollar, the weakest level since May 2009. Indonesian stocks lost more than 5 percent, while 5-year and 10-year bond yields jumped. Indonesian importers chased dollars for payments, with some banks placing bids for dollars at much higher than interbank market levels to meet demand for their clients, traders said. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the rupiah, they added. For a wrapup on moves in Indonesia and India's financial markets, please see CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.61 97.54 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2703 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.002 +0.02 Korean won 1115.21 1113.60 -0.14 Baht 31.35 31.27 -0.26 *Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00 Rupiah 10485.00 10380.00 -1.00 Rupee 62.60 61.65 -1.52 Ringgit 3.2835 3.2770 -0.20 Yuan 6.1220 6.1150 -0.11 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.61 86.79 -11.08 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2219 -3.97 Taiwan dlr 29.996 29.136 -2.87 Korean won 1115.21 1070.60 -4.00 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 10485.00 9630.00 -8.15 Rupee 62.60 54.99 -12.16 Ringgit 3.2835 3.0580 -6.87 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 * The Philippines suspended local financial market trading due to heavy rains and floods. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)