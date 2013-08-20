Aug 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.78 97.57 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2783 1.2771 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.968 30.032 +0.21 Korean won 1121.10 1115.60 -0.49 Baht 31.54 31.36 -0.57 *Peso 43.64 43.64 +0.00 Rupiah 10490.00 10485.00 -0.05 Rupee 63.13 63.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2940 3.2860 -0.24 Yuan 6.1230 6.1229 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.78 86.79 -11.24 Sing dlr 1.2783 1.2219 -4.41 Taiwan dlr 29.968 29.136 -2.78 Korean won 1121.10 1070.60 -4.50 Baht 31.54 30.61 -2.95 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 10490.00 9630.00 -8.20 Rupee 63.13 54.99 -12.89 Ringgit 3.2940 3.0580 -7.16 Yuan 6.1230 6.2303 +1.75 * The Philippines suspended trading in financial markets for a second day due to heavy rains. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)