Aug 21 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.46 97.26 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2735 -0.14 *Taiwan dlr 30.048 30.092 +0.15 Korean won 1117.60 1120.80 +0.29 Baht 31.64 31.64 0.00 *Peso 43.64 43.64 0.00 Rupiah 10700.00 10680.00 -0.19 Rupee 63.25 63.25 0.00 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2880 +0.17 Yuan 6.1215 6.1246 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.46 86.79 -10.95 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2219 -4.19 Taiwan dlr 30.048 29.136 -3.04 Korean won 1117.60 1070.60 -4.21 Baht 31.64 30.61 -3.26 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 10700.00 9630.00 -10.00 Rupee 63.25 54.99 -13.06 Ringgit 3.2825 3.0580 -6.84 Yuan 6.1215 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday and Taiwan's markets are also shut due to a typhoon. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)