(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 22 The Indian rupee slumped to a fresh record low and most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the U.S. central bank could start scaling back its stimulus as early as September. The rupee lost as much as 2.2 percent to 65.56 per dollar before it pared some losses with intervention spotted, traders said. Indonesia's rupiah fell to another four-year low on corporate dollar demand and capital outflows. The Malaysian ringgit slid to its weakest in more than three years after the country posted weaker-than-expected growth and a smaller current account surplus in the second quarter. Thailand's baht also touched a three-year low as Bangkok shares and government bond prices slid. The Philippine peso touched a two-month low in catch-up trade on Thursday. Manila's financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday due to heavy rains and a holiday, when most of its Asian peers fell. Emerging markets from Thailand to Turkey have come under pressure in recent weeks due to anticipation that the Fed will reduce its quantitative easing. Its massive stimulus to prop up the U.S. economy generated a wave of cheap money which moved into emerging market currencies, equities and bonds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.20 97.69 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.2811 1.2838 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.098 30.092 -0.02 Korean won 1122.02 1117.40 -0.41 Baht 32.00 31.83 -0.53 Peso 44.17 43.64 -1.20 Rupiah 10790.00 10755.00 -0.32 Rupee 64.79 64.11 -1.05 Ringgit 3.3050 3.2945 -0.32 Yuan 6.1212 6.1234 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.20 86.79 -11.62 Sing dlr 1.2811 1.2219 -4.62 Taiwan dlr 30.098 29.136 -3.20 Korean won 1122.02 1070.60 -4.58 Baht 32.00 30.61 -4.34 Peso 44.17 41.05 -7.06 Rupiah 10790.00 9630.00 -10.75 Rupee 64.79 54.99 -15.13 Ringgit 3.3050 3.0580 -7.47 Yuan 6.1212 6.2303 +1.78 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)