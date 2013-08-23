* Indonesia announces moves to cut imports, lift investment * Bank Indonesia unveils steps to boost dollar liquidity * Investors still doubt policy impact on rupiah (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 23 The Indonesian rupiah turned firmer after the government and central bank announced measures to cut the country's current account deficit and boost dollar liquidity, although investors were doubtful if the steps would support the ailing currency. The finance minister also said inflation should return to a normal pace in September and consumer prices could fall in the following month, providing more support to the currency. The rupiah rose 0.3 percent to 10,770 per dollar after hitting a fresh four-year low of 10,830 earlier. Forwards markets also pointed to a slight rebound in the Indonesian currency. Earlier, the central bank governor said Indonesia would ease restrictions on foreign exchange-buying for exporters and allow banks to hold more funds in vostro accounts to ensure sufficient dollar liquidity in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The government announced a package of policy measures to reduce imports and boost investment in labour intensive industries. Still, traders and analysts expected the rupiah to stay under pressure. Traders attributed spot rupiah's rebound to the central bank's intervention. "It'll support dollar/rupiah from not spiking higher aggressively, but I don't think it'll change the upward directional move," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "IDR is getting hit by the growing current account deficit and rising U.S. yields. The USD liquidity improvement won't address those two issues." The Indonesian currency, along with the Indian rupee , are seen as the most vulnerable to the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of monetary stimulus due to widening current account deficits, slowing economic growth and strong resistance to enacting much-needed reforms. The rupiah has fallen 10.6 percent against the dollar so far this year with a 3.6 percent loss this week, according to Thomson Reuters' data. "The stimulus is not that real for now. It might calm the market for a while, but the rupiah might weaken," said a Jakarta-based trader. The Indonesian currency may slide to 11,500 to the dollar by the end of September, the trader said. Emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses, led by the rupee, although they gained on Friday helped by short-covering. The rupee has fallen 4.3 percent this week. If the loss is maintained, that would be the largest weekly fall since September 2011, the data showed. The Thai baht has slid 2.1 percent and the Philippine peso eased 1.4 percent this week. Both the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar have fallen 0.7 percent. But the Taiwan dollar eased just 0.2 percent this week, while the South Korean won slid 0.3 percent. Investors dedicated to emerging Asian markets are betting that the won and Taiwan dollar will fare better than their Southeast Asian counterparts. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0908 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.85 98.72 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2793 1.2818 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.021 30.127 +0.35 Korean won 1115.73 1123.00 +0.65 Baht 31.90 32.11 +0.66 Peso 44.26 44.17 -0.20 Rupiah 10770.00 10800.00 +0.28 Rupee 64.42 64.55 +0.20 Ringgit 3.2980 3.3095 +0.35 Yuan 6.1210 6.1211 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.85 86.79 -12.20 Sing dlr 1.2793 1.2219 -4.49 Taiwan dlr 30.021 29.136 -2.95 Korean won 1115.73 1070.60 -4.04 Baht 31.90 30.61 -4.04 Peso 44.26 41.05 -7.25 Rupiah 10770.00 9630.00 -10.58 Rupee 64.42 54.99 -14.64 Ringgit 3.2980 3.0580 -7.28 Yuan 6.1210 6.2303 +1.79 (Editing by)