Aug 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.71 98.73 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2794 1.2792 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.959 30.053 +0.31 Korean won 1113.35 1116.90 +0.32 Baht 31.88 31.91 +0.09 *Peso 44.26 44.26 +0.00 Rupiah 10770.00 10770.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.20 63.20 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2935 3.3005 +0.21 Yuan 6.1176 6.1210 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.71 86.79 -12.08 Sing dlr 1.2794 1.2219 -4.49 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.136 -2.75 Korean won 1113.35 1070.60 -3.84 Baht 31.88 30.61 -3.98 Peso 44.26 41.05 -7.25 Rupiah 10770.00 9630.00 -10.58 Rupee 63.20 54.99 -12.99 Ringgit 3.2935 3.0580 -7.15 Yuan 6.1176 6.2303 +1.84 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)