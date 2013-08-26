* Corporate dollar demand continues to weigh on rupiah * Some say dollar/rupiah traded above 11,000 * Won up on exporters; importers, interbank caution limit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low and the Indian rupee fell on Monday, indicating sustained worries over their external positions and defying support for emerging Asian currencies from a steep drop in U.S. new home sales. The rupiah lost as much as 0.6 percent to 10,835 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, in the interbank market. Traders said some trades were executed above 11,000, on dollar demand from local corporates. Indonesia's government and central bank announced a policy package to prop up the ailing currency on Friday, as the authorities struggled to revive confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. But markets were doubtful the measures would stabilise the currency. "We retain our bearish view on IDR because of the relatively ineffective policy package by the authorities to address external imbalances and high inflationary pressures," Nomura said in a client note. Nomura said the government's measures to attract longer-term capital inflows will take time and steps to improve exports will likely be short-lived. There were no clear signs of the central bank signalling more monetary policy tightening ahead, it added. Forwards markets pointed to further declines in the rupiah with one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) weakening to 11,440. The one-month offshore/onshore forward spread widened to 540 basis points, the widest since late September 2011, when Indonesia suffered from capital outflows. "The policies will give good improvements for the next six months. But for the short term, I feel no changes," said a Jakarta-based traders, adding that spot rupiah may weaken to 11,500 by the end of September. The rupiah, along with the rupee, were seen most vulnerable to an anticipated reduction in quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve due to India and Indonesia's widening current account deficits, slowing economic growth and strong resistance to implementing much-needed reforms. The rupee slid in early trade, tracking weakness in the NDF markets and on expectations of importers' month-end dollar demand. The currencies fell on Monday even after disappointing U.S. new home sales in July dented expectations that the Fed would cut its bond-buying programme as early as next month. Weak U.S. housing data supported the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar. WON The won gained on demand from exporters for month-end settlements, while foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main exchange. Still, domestic importers also bought dollars for payments, especially around 1,110 per dollar, limiting the won's upside, traders said. The South Korean currency has ended local trade weaker than that level since mid-May. Investors are also cautious over intervention by foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength. "The won will take time to rise further from here. The authorities are likely to slow down the won's appreciation if it breaches 1,110," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced in line with the won's strength. But domestic exporters did not chase the island's currency, placing bids around 29.990 to the greenback. Investors are also wary of potential intervention by the central bank. The Taiwan dollar is expected to stay between 29.900 and 30.000 before the Fed's September policy meeting, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit edged higher as investors covered short positions with three-year and five-year government bond yields down. Still, the Malaysian currency is likely to stay weaker on sustained caution over the Fed's reduction in quantitative easing, traders said. Reflecting the concerns, the ringgit gave up most of its initial gains. "If we stay above 3.28, then we could test 3.30 and 3.32 again," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the dollar's value against the ringgit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.70 98.73 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2793 1.2792 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.950 30.053 +0.34 Korean won 1112.90 1116.90 +0.36 Baht 31.94 31.91 -0.09 Peso 44.26 44.26 +0.00 Rupiah 10830.00 10770.00 -0.55 Rupee 64.12 63.20 -1.43 Ringgit 3.3000 3.3005 +0.02 Yuan 6.1200 6.1210 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.70 86.79 -12.07 Sing dlr 1.2793 1.2219 -4.49 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.136 -2.72 Korean won 1112.90 1070.60 -3.80 Baht 31.94 30.61 -4.16 Peso 44.26 41.05 -7.25 Rupiah 10830.00 9630.00 -11.08 Rupee 64.12 54.99 -14.24 Ringgit 3.3000 3.0580 -7.33 Yuan 6.1200 6.2303 +1.80 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)