(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low and the Indian rupee fell on Monday due to sustained worries about their external positions, defying support for emerging Asian currencies from a steep drop in U.S. new home sales. The rupiah lost nearly 1 percent to 10,875 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, in the interbank market. Traders said some dollar purchases were executed above 11,000, on demand for the greenback from local corporates. Indonesia's government and central bank announced a policy package to prop up the ailing currency on Friday, as the authorities struggled to revive confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. But markets were doubtful the measures would stabilise the currency. The rupiah, along with the rupee, were seen most vulnerable to an anticipated reduction in quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve due to India and Indonesia's widening current account deficits, slowing economic growth and strong resistance to implementing much-needed reforms. The rupee slid in early trade, tracking weaker offshore rates and on sustained foreign investors' selling in equities. The Thai baht eased as the country's exports unexpectedly fell in July, producing a wider trade deficit. Those currencies fell even after disappointing U.S. new home sales in July dented expectations that the Fed would cut its bond-buying programme as early as next month. Weak U.S. housing data supported the South Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 98.73 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2792 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.992 30.053 +0.20 Korean won 1112.16 1116.90 +0.43 Baht 31.95 31.91 -0.13 *Peso 44.26 44.26 +0.00 Rupiah 10870.00 10770.00 -0.92 Rupee 64.11 63.20 -1.42 Ringgit 3.3045 3.3005 -0.12 Yuan 6.1209 6.1210 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 86.79 -11.92 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2219 -4.54 Taiwan dlr 29.992 29.136 -2.85 Korean won 1112.16 1070.60 -3.74 Baht 31.95 30.61 -4.19 Peso 44.26 41.05 -7.25 Rupiah 10870.00 9630.00 -11.41 Rupee 64.11 54.99 -14.23 Ringgit 3.3045 3.0580 -7.46 Yuan 6.1209 6.2303 +1.79 * Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jong woo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)