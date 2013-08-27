Aug 27 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.21 98.50 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2822 1.2807 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.983 30.015 +0.11 Korean won 1116.60 1112.70 -0.35 Baht 32.05 31.94 -0.36 Peso 44.37 44.26 -0.25 Rupiah 10840.00 10840.00 +0.00 Rupee 64.30 64.30 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3280 3.3085 -0.59 Yuan 6.1228 6.1225 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.21 86.79 -11.63 Sing dlr 1.2822 1.2219 -4.70 Taiwan dlr 29.983 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1116.60 1070.60 -4.12 Baht 32.05 30.61 -4.49 Peso 44.37 41.05 -7.48 Rupiah 10840.00 9630.00 -11.16 Rupee 64.30 54.99 -14.48 Ringgit 3.3280 3.0580 -8.11 Yuan 6.1228 6.2303 +1.76 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)