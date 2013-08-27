(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 27 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Tuesday, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies with Southeast Asian units at multi-year lows as concerns over possible U.S. military action against the Syrian government dented risk sentiment. The rupee lost as much as 2.5 percent to 65.93 per dollar after the lower house of Parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion to provide cheap grain to the poor. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.6 percent to 10,905 to the greenback, its weakest since April 2009 as local stocks dropped more than 3 percent and on higher bond yields. Local companies bought dollars above 11,000, while the central bank provided the greenback at lower levels, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit touched its lowest in more than three years on selling by foreigners, while the Thai baht hit a three-year low on capital outflows. Central banks of the countries were spotted selling dollars to support their currencies, traders said. Earlier, the Bank of Thailand said it was not worried about fund outflows as the country had sufficient foreign reserves and that it would let the baht move in line with market forces but would act on excessive moves. The Philippine peso fell to its weakest in more than two and a half years as local stocks plunged. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.82 98.50 +0.70 Sing dlr 1.2830 1.2807 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.026 30.015 -0.04 Korean won 1115.85 1112.70 -0.28 Baht 32.14 31.94 -0.64 Peso 44.50 44.26 -0.54 Rupiah 10900.00 10840.00 -0.55 Rupee 65.70 64.30 -2.13 Ringgit 3.3270 3.3085 -0.56 Yuan 6.1211 6.1225 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.82 86.79 -11.28 Sing dlr 1.2830 1.2219 -4.76 Taiwan dlr 30.026 29.136 -2.96 Korean won 1115.85 1070.60 -4.06 Baht 32.14 30.61 -4.76 Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.75 Rupiah 10900.00 9630.00 -11.65 Rupee 65.70 54.99 -16.30 Ringgit 3.3270 3.0580 -8.09 Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)