Aug 28 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.13 97.05 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2825 1.2820 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.060 +0.26 Korean won 1116.85 1116.30 -0.05 Baht 32.20 32.17 -0.09 Peso 44.55 44.50 -0.10 Rupiah 10900.00 10900.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.24 66.24 -0.00 Ringgit 3.3295 3.3285 -0.03 Yuan 6.1199 6.1217 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.13 86.79 -10.65 Sing dlr 1.2825 1.2219 -4.73 Taiwan dlr 29.981 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1116.85 1070.60 -4.14 Baht 32.20 30.61 -4.94 Peso 44.55 41.05 -7.85 Rupiah 10900.00 9630.00 -11.65 Rupee 66.24 54.99 -16.98 Ringgit 3.3295 3.0580 -8.15 Yuan 6.1199 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)