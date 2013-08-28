BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
Aug 28 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.13 97.05 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2825 1.2820 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.060 +0.26 Korean won 1116.85 1116.30 -0.05 Baht 32.20 32.17 -0.09 Peso 44.55 44.50 -0.10 Rupiah 10900.00 10900.00 +0.00 Rupee 66.24 66.24 -0.00 Ringgit 3.3295 3.3285 -0.03 Yuan 6.1199 6.1217 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.13 86.79 -10.65 Sing dlr 1.2825 1.2219 -4.73 Taiwan dlr 29.981 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1116.85 1070.60 -4.14 Baht 32.20 30.61 -4.94 Peso 44.55 41.05 -7.85 Rupiah 10900.00 9630.00 -11.65 Rupee 66.24 54.99 -16.98 Ringgit 3.3295 3.0580 -8.15 Yuan 6.1199 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Apr 10The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 6.31 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD