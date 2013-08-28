(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 The Indian rupee hit a record
low on Wednesday and most other emerging Asian currencies
skidded as regional equity markets tumbled amid jitters over
possible Western military action against Syria.
The rupee slumped 3.7 percent to as low as 68.75 as
sharp falls in domestic shares added to concerns of foreign fund
withdrawals from country's equity and bond markets.
The Indonesian rupiah touched a fresh four-year low
as investors braced for a hastily-called Bank Indonesia
(BI)board meeting set for Thursday, amid speculation it will opt
for another rate hike to defend the currency.
The Philippine peso extended losses to its
weakest in nearly three years on a fall in Manila stocks.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
also hit a three-year low on weaker equities. The baht came
under further pressure from worse-than-expected July factory
output data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0805 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.45 97.05 -0.42
Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2820 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.012 30.060 +0.16
Korean won 1115.50 1116.30 +0.07
Baht 32.23 32.17 -0.19
Peso 44.75 44.50 -0.56
Rupiah 10930.00 10900.00 -0.27
Rupee 68.04 66.24 -2.65
Ringgit 3.3325 3.3285 -0.12
Yuan 6.1209 6.1217 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.45 86.79 -10.94
Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2219 -4.68
Taiwan dlr 30.012 29.136 -2.92
Korean won 1115.50 1070.60 -4.03
Baht 32.23 30.61 -5.03
Peso 44.75 41.05 -8.27
Rupiah 10930.00 9630.00 -11.89
Rupee 68.04 54.99 -19.18
Ringgit 3.3325 3.0580 -8.24
Yuan 6.1209 6.2303 +1.79
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)