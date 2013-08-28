(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 28 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Wednesday and most other emerging Asian currencies skidded as regional equity markets tumbled amid jitters over possible Western military action against Syria. The rupee slumped 3.7 percent to as low as 68.75 as sharp falls in domestic shares added to concerns of foreign fund withdrawals from country's equity and bond markets. The Indonesian rupiah touched a fresh four-year low as investors braced for a hastily-called Bank Indonesia (BI)board meeting set for Thursday, amid speculation it will opt for another rate hike to defend the currency. The Philippine peso extended losses to its weakest in nearly three years on a fall in Manila stocks. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht also hit a three-year low on weaker equities. The baht came under further pressure from worse-than-expected July factory output data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.45 97.05 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2820 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.012 30.060 +0.16 Korean won 1115.50 1116.30 +0.07 Baht 32.23 32.17 -0.19 Peso 44.75 44.50 -0.56 Rupiah 10930.00 10900.00 -0.27 Rupee 68.04 66.24 -2.65 Ringgit 3.3325 3.3285 -0.12 Yuan 6.1209 6.1217 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.45 86.79 -10.94 Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2219 -4.68 Taiwan dlr 30.012 29.136 -2.92 Korean won 1115.50 1070.60 -4.03 Baht 32.23 30.61 -5.03 Peso 44.75 41.05 -8.27 Rupiah 10930.00 9630.00 -11.89 Rupee 68.04 54.99 -19.18 Ringgit 3.3325 3.0580 -8.24 Yuan 6.1209 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)