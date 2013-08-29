Aug 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.73 97.65 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2750 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.953 30.050 +0.32 Korean won 1111.20 1115.40 +0.38 Baht 32.15 32.24 +0.28 Peso 44.54 44.75 +0.48 Rupiah 10900.00 10930.00 +0.28 Rupee 68.80 68.85 +0.07 Ringgit 3.3225 3.3345 +0.36 Yuan 6.1214 6.1202 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.73 86.79 -11.19 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2219 -4.37 Taiwan dlr 29.953 29.136 -2.73 Korean won 1111.20 1070.60 -3.65 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 44.54 41.05 -7.83 Rupiah 10900.00 9630.00 -11.65 Rupee 68.80 54.99 -20.07 Ringgit 3.3225 3.0580 -7.96 Yuan 6.1214 6.2303 +1.78 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)