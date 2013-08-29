* Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark rate, FASBI by 50 bps * Rupiah barely moves on widely expected rate hikes * The rate increases seen a short-term remedy (Updates prices. For midday report, double click [ID:) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 29 The Indonesian rupiah edged only a tick higher after the central bank raised rates on Thursday to help ward off an exodus of funds from the country, while the Indian rupee jumped, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies. Bank Indonesia earlier raised both its benchmark interest rate and its overnight deposit facility rate by 50 basis points in its latest attempt to defend Asia's second-worst performing currency this year. Spot rupiah edged up 0.1 percent to 10,920 per dollar as of 0930 GMT, with the central bank spotted providing dollar liquidity, traders said. The currency barely budged after the rate increases as the decision was widely expected, traders and analysts said. The move is likely to only provide short-term relief to the rupiah as it is unlikely to exit its bearish trend given the risk of continuous outflows amid weakening economic fundamentals, they added. Forwards markets still pointed to further depreciation with one-month non-deliverable forwards turning weaker. Banks in Indonesia placed spot dollar bids for their corporates above 11,000, traders said. "The rate hikes are only a brief measure. Sentiment on the rupiah is really pessimistic, given the country's current account deficit and high inflation," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The rupiah is expected to weaken to 11,600 or lower by the end of this year. Basically, higher interest rates cannot help a country with bad economic fundamentals improve. We may see continuous capital outflow." The rupiah, along with the rupee were most vulnerable to an anticipated reduction in quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve due to Indonesia's and India's widening current account deficits, slowing economic growth and strong resistance to implementing much-needed reforms. The Indonesian currency has lost 11.8 percent against the dollar so far this year. That is even worse than an 11.6 percent slide of the yen, which was pressured by Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus policies known as Abenomics. "It is all about damage control now. But it is not enough to turn things around," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the central bank's decision. "After this, Indonesia needs more longer-term structural reforms and fiscal consolidation to regain investor confidence." Still, the rupiah may find relief eventually as financial authorities implement measures, some analysts said. In addition to rate increases, Bank Indonesia said it would shorten the monthly holding period for SBI deposit paper from six months to one month. "While it's still early days these are the first signs of the BI attempting to get on the front foot and be more proactive rather than reactive, so I'm surprised USD/IDR is not a bit lower," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "I think we will find more selling pressure emerge on any rallies up towards the 11,700 level in terms of the one-month NDF. On the downside, I would look for a move back towards 11,000 in the one-month NDF. IDR should do better than INR in this environment." The rupee on Thursday rallied sharply to as firm as 66.85 to the dollar after the central bank said it would supply dollars to oil companies through a separate window in its latest attempt to shore up the currency. The currency fell to an all-time low of 68.85 on Wednesday. Among other gainers in the region, the South Korean won gained as much as 0.6 percent to 1,108.5 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 9, on continuous capital inflows and exporter demand. The Malaysian ringgit rose on short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0930 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.18 97.65 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2750 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.980 30.050 +0.23 Korean won 1112.05 1115.40 +0.30 Baht 32.16 32.24 +0.25 Peso 44.75 44.75 +0.00 Rupiah 10920.00 10930.00 +0.09 Rupee 67.55 68.85 +1.92 Ringgit 3.3110 3.3345 +0.71 Yuan 6.1205 6.1202 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.18 86.79 -11.60 Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2219 -4.25 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1112.05 1070.60 -3.73 Baht 32.16 30.61 -4.82 Peso 44.75 41.05 -8.27 Rupiah 10920.00 9630.00 -11.81 Rupee 67.55 54.99 -18.59 Ringgit 3.3110 3.0580 -7.64 Yuan 6.1205 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)