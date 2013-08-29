* Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark rate, FASBI by 50 bps
* Rupiah barely moves on widely expected rate hikes
* The rate increases seen a short-term remedy
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 The Indonesian rupiah edged
only a tick higher after the central bank raised rates on
Thursday to help ward off an exodus of funds from the country,
while the Indian rupee jumped, leading gains among emerging
Asian currencies.
Bank Indonesia earlier raised both its benchmark interest
rate and its overnight deposit facility rate by 50 basis points
in its latest attempt to defend Asia's second-worst performing
currency this year.
Spot rupiah edged up 0.1 percent to 10,920 per
dollar as of 0930 GMT, with the central bank spotted providing
dollar liquidity, traders said.
The currency barely budged after the rate increases as the
decision was widely expected, traders and analysts said.
The move is likely to only provide short-term relief to the
rupiah as it is unlikely to exit its bearish trend given the
risk of continuous outflows amid weakening economic
fundamentals, they added.
Forwards markets still pointed to further depreciation with
one-month non-deliverable forwards turning weaker.
Banks in Indonesia placed spot dollar bids for their corporates
above 11,000, traders said.
"The rate hikes are only a brief measure. Sentiment on the
rupiah is really pessimistic, given the country's current
account deficit and high inflation," said Yuna Park, a currency
and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"The rupiah is expected to weaken to 11,600 or lower by the
end of this year. Basically, higher interest rates cannot help a
country with bad economic fundamentals improve. We may see
continuous capital outflow."
The rupiah, along with the rupee were most
vulnerable to an anticipated reduction in quantitative easing by
the Federal Reserve due to Indonesia's and India's widening
current account deficits, slowing economic growth and strong
resistance to implementing much-needed reforms.
The Indonesian currency has lost 11.8 percent against the
dollar so far this year. That is even worse than an 11.6 percent
slide of the yen, which was pressured by Japan's
aggressive monetary stimulus policies known as Abenomics.
"It is all about damage control now. But it is not enough to
turn things around," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to
the central bank's decision.
"After this, Indonesia needs more longer-term structural
reforms and fiscal consolidation to regain investor confidence."
Still, the rupiah may find relief eventually as financial
authorities implement measures, some analysts said.
In addition to rate increases, Bank Indonesia said it would
shorten the monthly holding period for SBI deposit paper from
six months to one month.
"While it's still early days these are the first signs of
the BI attempting to get on the front foot and be more proactive
rather than reactive, so I'm surprised USD/IDR is not a bit
lower," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at
Westpac in Singapore.
"I think we will find more selling pressure emerge on any
rallies up towards the 11,700 level in terms of the one-month
NDF. On the downside, I would look for a move back towards
11,000 in the one-month NDF. IDR should do better than INR in
this environment."
The rupee on Thursday rallied sharply to as firm as 66.85 to
the dollar after the central bank said it would supply dollars
to oil companies through a separate window in its latest attempt
to shore up the currency. The currency fell to an all-time low
of 68.85 on Wednesday.
Among other gainers in the region, the South Korean won
gained as much as 0.6 percent to 1,108.5 per dollar,
its strongest since Aug. 9, on continuous capital inflows and
exporter demand.
The Malaysian ringgit rose on short-covering.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0930 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.18 97.65 -0.54
Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2750 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.980 30.050 +0.23
Korean won 1112.05 1115.40 +0.30
Baht 32.16 32.24 +0.25
Peso 44.75 44.75 +0.00
Rupiah 10920.00 10930.00 +0.09
Rupee 67.55 68.85 +1.92
Ringgit 3.3110 3.3345 +0.71
Yuan 6.1205 6.1202 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.18 86.79 -11.60
Sing dlr 1.2762 1.2219 -4.25
Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.136 -2.82
Korean won 1112.05 1070.60 -3.73
Baht 32.16 30.61 -4.82
Peso 44.75 41.05 -8.27
Rupiah 10920.00 9630.00 -11.81
Rupee 67.55 54.99 -18.59
Ringgit 3.3110 3.0580 -7.64
Yuan 6.1205 6.2303 +1.79
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)