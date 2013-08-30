Aug 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.17 98.35 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2755 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.880 30.012 +0.44 Korean won 1108.50 1109.70 +0.11 Baht 32.03 32.18 +0.47 Peso 44.57 44.75 +0.40 Rupiah 10900.00 10920.00 +0.18 Rupee 66.55 66.56 +0.02 Ringgit 3.2990 3.3135 +0.44 Yuan 6.1201 6.1205 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.17 86.79 -11.59 Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2219 -4.07 Taiwan dlr 29.880 29.136 -2.49 Korean won 1108.50 1070.60 -3.42 Baht 32.03 30.61 -4.43 Peso 44.57 41.05 -7.90 Rupiah 10900.00 9630.00 -11.65 Rupee 66.55 54.99 -17.37 Ringgit 3.2990 3.0580 -7.31 Yuan 6.1201 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)