(Updates prices. For midday report, double click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The Indian rupee looked set to post its worst monthly performance ever on Friday, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as capital flowed out of the region on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin to reduce monetary stimulus. While most regional units eked out rare gains on Friday, the damage in August was extensive, and market watchers see further pressure on emerging market currencies in coming months. The rupee has tumbled 9.3 percent against the dollar so far in August, which would be its largest monthly depreciation ever if it ends around current levels, according to Thomson Reuters data. For the year to date, the rupee has tumbled more than 17 percent. Indonesia's rupiah lost 5.9 percent, which would be its biggest monthly fall since November 2008 and extending its losses this year to nearly 12 percent. An aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank on Thursday lent only the barest support to the currency in the Friday session. The Philippine peso slid 2.7 percent, its largest monthly fall since May last year, while the Thai baht fell 2.6 percent and the Malaysian ringgit slid 1.1 percent. Short positions in the Indian rupee and some Southeast Asian currencies hit the largest levels since the global financial crisis in 2008 during the last two weeks as sentiment on regional currencies deteriorated, a Reuters poll showed. Despite spreading gloom in South and Southeast Asian currencies, their Northeast Asian peers enjoyed monthly gains. The South Korean won rose 1.2 percent on capital inflows and exporters' demand for settlements, while the Taiwan dollar gained 0.5 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0845 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.06 98.35 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2755 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.012 +0.22 Korean won 1109.75 1109.70 -0.00 Baht 32.12 32.18 +0.19 Peso 44.61 44.75 +0.33 Rupiah 10910.00 10920.00 +0.09 Rupee 66.63 66.56 -0.11 Ringgit 3.2820 3.3135 +0.96 Yuan 6.1195 6.1205 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.06 86.79 -11.49 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2219 -4.00 Taiwan dlr 29.946 29.136 -2.70 Korean won 1109.75 1070.60 -3.53 Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70 Peso 44.61 41.05 -7.97 Rupiah 10910.00 9630.00 -11.73 Rupee 66.63 54.99 -17.47 Ringgit 3.2820 3.0580 -6.83 Yuan 6.1195 6.2303 +1.81 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)