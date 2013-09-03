Sept 3 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0140 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 99.33 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2735 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.731 29.900 +0.57
Korean won 1095.90 1100.50 +0.42
Baht 31.98 32.07 +0.27
Peso 44.28 44.42 +0.33
Rupiah 10975.00 10970.00 -0.05
Rupee 66.00 66.00 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2640 3.2740 +0.31
Yuan 6.1190 6.1196 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2219 -3.98
Taiwan dlr 29.731 29.136 -2.00
Korean won 1095.90 1070.60 -2.31
Baht 31.98 30.61 -4.28
Peso 44.28 41.05 -7.28
Rupiah 10975.00 9630.00 -12.26
Rupee 66.00 54.99 -16.68
Ringgit 3.2640 3.0580 -6.31
Yuan 6.1190 6.2303 +1.82
