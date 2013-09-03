Sept 3 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 99.33 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2735 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.731 29.900 +0.57 Korean won 1095.90 1100.50 +0.42 Baht 31.98 32.07 +0.27 Peso 44.28 44.42 +0.33 Rupiah 10975.00 10970.00 -0.05 Rupee 66.00 66.00 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2640 3.2740 +0.31 Yuan 6.1190 6.1196 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2219 -3.98 Taiwan dlr 29.731 29.136 -2.00 Korean won 1095.90 1070.60 -2.31 Baht 31.98 30.61 -4.28 Peso 44.28 41.05 -7.28 Rupiah 10975.00 9630.00 -12.26 Rupee 66.00 54.99 -16.68 Ringgit 3.2640 3.0580 -6.31 Yuan 6.1190 6.2303 +1.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)