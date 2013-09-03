(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Most emerging Asian currencies turned lower on Tuesday, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields, with the Indonesian rupiah weakening past the psychologically important 11,000 per dollar mark for the first time in more than four years. The Indian rupee slid closer to a record low on persistent doubt over the authorities' ability to restore investor confidence in the economy. The rupiah fell 0.7 percent to 11,050 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, on dollar demand from local companies after a record trade deficit in July. Most emerging Asian currencies failed to stay in the black. They started the day firmer as solid factory data around the globe and a delay in a possible U.S. strike on Syria boosted risk appetite. The Malaysian ringgit turned weaker after touching a three-week high as investors had earlier cheered the country's cut in fuel subsidies to reduce its fiscal deficit. "There are so many reasons to buy dollars," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to retreats in regional currencies including the ringgit. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose in Asian trading on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may start withdrawing monetary stimulus, perhaps as early as this month, especially if the U.S. jobs market shows more signs of improvement. But the South Korean won closed local trade firmer on demand from offshore funds, although it gave up some of initial rises on importers' dollar bids. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0850 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 99.33 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2735 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.900 +0.01 Korean won 1097.95 1100.50 +0.23 Baht 32.09 32.07 -0.08 Peso 44.48 44.42 -0.13 Rupiah 11050.00 10970.00 -0.72 Rupee 67.59 66.00 -2.35 Ringgit 3.2815 3.2740 -0.23 Yuan 6.1206 6.1196 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77 Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2219 -4.20 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.136 -2.55 Korean won 1097.95 1070.60 -2.49 Baht 32.09 30.61 -4.61 Peso 44.48 41.05 -7.71 Rupiah 11050.00 9630.00 -12.85 Rupee 67.59 54.99 -18.64 Ringgit 3.2815 3.0580 -6.81 Yuan 6.1206 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)