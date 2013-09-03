(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
turned lower on Tuesday, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury
yields, with the Indonesian rupiah weakening past the
psychologically important 11,000 per dollar mark for the first
time in more than four years.
The Indian rupee slid closer to a record low on
persistent doubt over the authorities' ability to restore
investor confidence in the economy.
The rupiah fell 0.7 percent to 11,050 per dollar,
its weakest since April 2009, on dollar demand from local
companies after a record trade deficit in July.
Most emerging Asian currencies failed to stay in the black.
They started the day firmer as solid factory data around the
globe and a delay in a possible U.S. strike on Syria boosted
risk appetite.
The Malaysian ringgit turned weaker after touching
a three-week high as investors had earlier cheered the country's
cut in fuel subsidies to reduce its fiscal deficit.
"There are so many reasons to buy dollars," said a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to retreats in
regional currencies including the ringgit.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose
in Asian trading on growing expectations that the Federal
Reserve may start withdrawing monetary stimulus, perhaps as
early as this month, especially if the U.S. jobs market shows
more signs of improvement.
But the South Korean won closed local trade firmer on demand
from offshore funds, although it gave up some of initial rises
on importers' dollar bids.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0850 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 99.33 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2735 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.900 +0.01
Korean won 1097.95 1100.50 +0.23
Baht 32.09 32.07 -0.08
Peso 44.48 44.42 -0.13
Rupiah 11050.00 10970.00 -0.72
Rupee 67.59 66.00 -2.35
Ringgit 3.2815 3.2740 -0.23
Yuan 6.1206 6.1196 -0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.50 86.79 -12.77
Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2219 -4.20
Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.136 -2.55
Korean won 1097.95 1070.60 -2.49
Baht 32.09 30.61 -4.61
Peso 44.48 41.05 -7.71
Rupiah 11050.00 9630.00 -12.85
Rupee 67.59 54.99 -18.64
Ringgit 3.2815 3.0580 -6.81
Yuan 6.1206 6.2303 +1.79
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)