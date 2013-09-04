* Rupiah traded weaker than 4-year low indicative prices * Offshore funds sell baht, ringgit, Philippine peso, won * Won recovers losses on exporters, short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The Indian rupee fell towards a record low and the Indonesian rupiah hit a four-year low on Wednesday, as most emerging Asian currencies slid on a firm dollar and rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start reducing its stimulus soon. Regional currencies came under further pressure as President Barack Obama won support from key lawmakers on his call for a limited U.S. strike on Syria. The rupiah depreciated on sustained corporate dollar demand in thin dollar liquidity. Offshore funds sold the Thai baht, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso, traders said. The dollar stayed around a six-week high against major currencies after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector grew last month at its fastest pace in more than two years while construction spending rose in July. Ten-year U.S. Treasury note yields rose to 2.8762 percent in Asian trading hours. "U.S. longer-end rates reacted quite positively to the data, and the continued steepening in the yield curve is hampering Asian FX markets," Scotia bank said in a client note. "The ISM is in line with a certain 'quality' of data for the U.S., that if maintained this week, will lead to an increased likelihood of a taper this month, though perhaps only by a minor amount," it added, referring to the Institute for Supply Management's index of factory activity for August. Emerging Asian currencies, especially the rupee and Southeast Asian units, have been pressured by expectations that the Fed may begin scaling back its bond-buying programme as early as this month. Investors are keeping an eye on August U.S. jobs data on Friday. U.S. non-farm payrolls were estimated to rise by 180,000 in August with the unemployment rate steady at 7.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative prices eased 0.3 percent to 11,080 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, on sustained dollar demand from local companies in thin liquidity. Jakarta shares lost nearly 2 percent, while government bond yields rose. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to selected lenders, but banks in Indonesia bought dollars higher than the indicative prices on behalf of corporate clients, traders said. There were some dollar bids above 11,600. "If the liquidity stays as poor as now, we may see 12,000 within this month in a real market," said a Jakarta-based trader. The forwards market pointed to further depreciation in the rupiah with one-month non-deliverable forwards to the dollar weakening to 11,775, its weakest since April 2009. BAHT The baht lost 0.5 percent as offshore funds unloaded with higher bond yields. But the Thai currency's downside was limited as Thai stocks barely changed. Investors were wary of possible dollar-selling intervention by the central bank to support the currency, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit fell on selling from hedge funds and equity-linked outflows, traders said. It was also under pressure from option-linked dollar demand, they added. Kuala Lumpur shares fell and 5- and 3-year bond yields rose. "We expect cautious risk sentiment to keep pairing supported within 3.2840-3.3130," Maybank said in a client note, referring to the ringgit's value against the dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid as offshore leveraged funds and macro accounts sold the currency. Manila stocks also fell 1.88 percent. Still, the Philippine currency found some relief from short-covering amid a lack of corporate dollar demand, traders said. "The market is still very jittery on developments from Syria," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. "But there is not enough catalyst at the moment to move the peso weaker from here," the trader said, adding that investors appeared to be holding long dollar positions. The peso may weaken past 44.70 only if conflicts in Syria escalate or U.S. Treasury yields rise above 3 percent, he added. WON The won weakened past 1,100 per dollar on some selling from offshore funds. But the South Korean currency recovered much of its initial losses on exporter demand for settlements. "Everybody is lined up to buy the won on dips as companies have dollars and some still hold dollar long positions," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. "There are more risks for the won's rebound than further slide, although intervention may slow down appreciation," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.63 99.58 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2770 1.2787 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.806 29.920 +0.38 Korean won 1100.20 1097.90 -0.21 Baht 32.22 32.07 -0.48 Peso 44.59 44.48 -0.26 Rupiah 11080.00 11050.00 -0.27 Rupee 68.12 67.63 -0.71 Ringgit 3.3000 3.2865 -0.41 Yuan 6.1186 6.1206 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.63 86.79 -12.89 Sing dlr 1.2770 1.2219 -4.31 Taiwan dlr 29.806 29.136 -2.25 Korean won 1100.20 1070.60 -2.69 Baht 32.22 30.61 -5.00 Peso 44.59 41.05 -7.94 Rupiah 11080.00 9630.00 -13.09 Rupee 68.12 54.99 -19.27 Ringgit 3.3000 3.0580 -7.33 Yuan 6.1186 6.2303 +1.83 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)