(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The Indian rupee turned higher on Wednesday as the central bank was spotted aggressively intervening to shore up the ailing currency, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies. The rupee earlier neared the record low of 68.86 per dollar hit on Aug. 28, but it reversed the slide after heavy dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), traders said. The currency also found support from hopes that Raghuram Rajan, who takes over at the RBI on Wednesday, will bring a new approach to its defence of the rupee, which has so far relied on a risky strategy to drain cash and raise short-term interest rates. Most emerging Asian currencies started the day weaker as solid U.S. manufacturing data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve may start reducing its stimulus soon, and on worries about a potential U.S. military strike against Syria. The South Korean won turned higher as demand from offshore funds and exporters prompted stop-loss dollar selling. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso reversed initial losses on short-covering. However, the rupiah's indicative prices extended losses to 11,100 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to selected lenders, but banks in Indonesia bought dollars higher than the indicative prices on behalf of corporate clients, traders said. The Thai baht slid on selling from offshore funds, while the government bond yields rose. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.58 99.58 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2761 1.2787 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.840 29.920 +0.27 Korean won 1094.27 1097.90 +0.33 Baht 32.20 32.07 -0.42 Peso 44.43 44.48 +0.11 Rupiah 11100.00 11050.00 -0.45 Rupee 67.25 67.63 +0.57 Ringgit 3.2845 3.2865 +0.06 Yuan 6.1188 6.1206 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.58 86.79 -12.84 Sing dlr 1.2761 1.2219 -4.25 Taiwan dlr 29.840 29.136 -2.36 Korean won 1094.27 1070.60 -2.16 Baht 32.20 30.61 -4.94 Peso 44.43 41.05 -7.60 Rupiah 11100.00 9630.00 -13.24 Rupee 67.25 54.99 -18.23 Ringgit 3.2845 3.0580 -6.90 Yuan 6.1188 6.2303 +1.82 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)