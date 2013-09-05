* Rupee jumps on hopes for Rajan * Won, Taiwan dollar higher on inflows * Ringgit, Philippine peso rise on short-covering (Adds market action, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 5 The Indian rupee jumped on Thursday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors covered short positions in regional units with the dollar off a six-week high ahead of a U.S. jobs data later this week. The rupee rallied as measures announced by the central bank chief Raghuram Rajan late on Wednesday raised hopes of a new approach to the current crisis, while the move to start a discounted swap window for banks also aided. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on fund inflows. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cut short-term bearish bets. However, most emerging Asian currencies, except the rupee, gave up some of initial gains on sustained expectations that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its bond-buying programme as early as this month. U.S. automakers reported surprisingly solid August sales on Wednesday, indicating the world's top economy appears to be faring better in the third quarter than economists had feared. The dollar index edged up to 82.218 in Asia trading from Wednesday's 82.169. That compared with 82.516 hit on Tuesday. Investors' immediate focus is the U.S. ADP private-sector job figures due later in the day, which have been seen as an early glimpse into the more important official employment report on Friday. U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) were estimated to rise by 180,000 in August with the unemployment rate steady at 7.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose in heavy trading on inflows from foreign financial institutions. But its upside was limited as domestic importers bought U.S. dollars around 29.700, traders said. The central bank was suspected of intervening around 29.750, although its dollar purchases were not that big, traders added. The authority was spotted intervening around that level on Wednesday, a trader said. The island's currency has a 200-day moving average at 29.708. The Taiwan dollar has been closing local trade weaker than the average since May 10. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose on short-covering but traders hesitated to take bullish positions on the Philippines currency, held back by sustained caution ahead of U.S. jobs data. Manila shares also shed 0.6 percent, underperforming most regional equity markets. Traders looked to buy dollar around its session low of 44.21 to the peso. "I prefer long (dollar positions) to square," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, for a target of 44.75 and 45.20. "I am expecting NFP (nonfarm payrolls) to be strong since the last data was lower than expected, despite the good numbers from manufacturing. So I am expecting NFP to play catch-up," the trader said. RINGGIT The ringgit edged higher as investors cut short-term bearish positions when regional currencies gained. But offshore funds sold the Malaysian currency on rallies, prompting interbank speculators to reduce bullish bets, traders said. Meanwhile, Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent at a policy meeting later in the day, a Reuters poll showed. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,089.3 per dollar, its strongest since May 9, as foreign investors extended their buying of shares. The government also priced its 10-year dollar-denominated government bonds overnight and reported healthy demand for the debt, supporting views that the country's strong economic fundamentals will likely prevent any exodus of foreign capital when the Fed starts tapering its stimulus. But the South Korean currency gave up some of initial gains as investors cut long positions on sustained caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "The won's upside is limited as investors appeared to hold long positions," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.68 99.75 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2747 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.755 29.885 +0.44 Korean won 1092.10 1094.50 +0.22 Baht 32.16 32.20 +0.12 Peso 44.32 44.43 +0.24 Rupiah 11100.00 11100.00 +0.00 Rupee 65.86 67.07 +1.83 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2845 +0.23 Yuan 6.1192 6.1201 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.68 86.79 -12.93 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2219 -4.19 Taiwan dlr 29.755 29.136 -2.08 Korean won 1092.10 1070.60 -1.97 Baht 32.16 30.61 -4.82 Peso 44.32 41.05 -7.38 Rupiah 11100.00 9630.00 -13.24 Rupee 65.86 54.99 -16.50 Ringgit 3.2770 3.0580 -6.68 Yuan 6.1192 6.2303 +1.82 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)