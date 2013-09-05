(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 The Indian rupee gained on
Thursday, while most emerging Asian currencies turned lower as
U.S. Treasury yields rose amid increasing expectations that the
Federal Reserve may start dialling down its stimulus as soon as
this month.
The rupee rallied as measures announced by the
central bank chief Raghuram Rajan late on Wednesday raised hopes
of a new approach to the current crisis.
However, regional currency pairs failed to maintain earlier
gains as the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield in
Asian trade rose to 2.9301 percent, the highest since July 2011.
"It seems like the Fed remains the quarterback in the
current environment," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange
strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore, expecting further
weakness in emerging Asian currencies.
U.S. automakers reported surprisingly solid August sales on
Wednesday, indicating the world's top economy appears to be
faring better in the third quarter than economists had feared.
The South Korean won ended local trade weaker
after hitting a four-month peak as higher U.S. yields and
dollar demand from importers prompted stop-loss selling in the
currency.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso
reversed earlier gains as investors added bearish
bets again.
The Thai baht came under pressure as the country's
consumer confidence in August hit its lowest in nine months.
Rupiah forwards slid with one-month non-deliverable forwards
to the dollar weakening to 11,880, its lowest
since March 2009.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0805 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.04 99.75 -0.29
Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2747 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.940 29.885 -0.18
Korean won 1098.20 1094.50 -0.34
Baht 32.25 32.20 -0.16
Peso 44.54 44.43 -0.25
Rupiah 11100.00 11100.00 +0.00
Rupee 65.97 67.07 +1.66
Ringgit 3.2980 3.2845 -0.41
Yuan 6.1196 6.1201 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.04 86.79 -13.24
Sing dlr 1.2769 1.2219 -4.31
Taiwan dlr 29.940 29.136 -2.69
Korean won 1098.20 1070.60 -2.51
Baht 32.25 30.61 -5.09
Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.75
Rupiah 11100.00 9630.00 -13.24
Rupee 65.97 54.99 -16.64
Ringgit 3.2980 3.0580 -7.28
Yuan 6.1196 6.2303 +1.81
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)