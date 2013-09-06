Sept 6 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.85 100.11 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2790 1.2808 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.820 29.985 +0.55 Korean won 1096.55 1098.40 +0.17 Baht 32.36 32.31 -0.15 Peso 44.59 44.54 -0.11 Rupiah 11150.00 11100.00 -0.45 Rupee 66.01 66.01 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3110 3.3050 -0.18 Yuan 6.1201 6.1199 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.85 86.79 -13.08 Sing dlr 1.2790 1.2219 -4.46 Taiwan dlr 29.820 29.136 -2.29 Korean won 1096.55 1070.60 -2.37 Baht 32.36 30.61 -5.41 Peso 44.59 41.05 -7.93 Rupiah 11150.00 9630.00 -13.63 Rupee 66.01 54.99 -16.69 Ringgit 3.3110 3.0580 -7.64 Yuan 6.1201 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)