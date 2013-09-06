(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 6 The Indian rupee led gains for some emerging Asian currencies on Friday, but most Southeast Asian ones were down and on track for weekly losses on worries that coming U.S. job data will raise the chance of the Federal Reserve cutting its monetary stimulus. The Indonesian rupiah's indicative prices have fallen 2.2 percent against the dollar for the week, hitting their lowest since April 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data, on sustained dollar demand from local companies. The Malaysian ringgit extended slides after data showed the country's July trade surplus missed market expectations. The ringgit has dropped 1.3 percent so far this week. The Thai baht has eased 0.6 percent this week, while the Singapore dollar has slipped 0.4 percent. The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies after a strong U.S. service sector report and a solid private jobs figure. The U.S. Labour Dept. is scheduled to announce August nonfarm payroll data later on Friday. Southeast Asian countries, especially Indonesia, were seen as more vulnerable to the Fed's reduction in bond-buying programme because of weaker economic and fiscal fundamentals. The South Korean won and the rupee posted weekly gains. The won was the week's best performing emerging Asian currency, with a 1.6 percent appreciation, thanks to sustained stock purchases by foreigners. The rupee, up 0.9 percent on Friday, has risen 0.5 percent this week as the new central bank chief unveiled steps to support the ailing currency and on stock inflows. Both the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso rose 0.3 percent for the week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0902 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.66 100.11 +0.45 Sing dlr 1.2791 1.2808 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.868 29.985 +0.39 Korean won 1092.65 1098.40 +0.53 Baht 32.35 32.31 -0.12 Peso 44.48 44.54 +0.13 Rupiah 11150.00 11100.00 -0.45 Rupee 65.44 66.01 +0.87 Ringgit 3.3270 3.3050 -0.66 Yuan 6.1205 6.1199 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.66 86.79 -12.91 Sing dlr 1.2791 1.2219 -4.47 Taiwan dlr 29.868 29.136 -2.45 Korean won 1092.65 1070.60 -2.02 Baht 32.35 30.61 -5.38 Peso 44.48 41.05 -7.70 Rupiah 11150.00 9630.00 -13.63 Rupee 65.44 54.99 -15.97 Ringgit 3.3270 3.0580 -8.09 Yuan 6.1205 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)