Sept 23 The South Korean won hit an eight-month high on Monday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as a survey showed growth in China's factory sector at a six-month high in September, boosting hopes of a turnaround in the region's biggest economy. The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 51.2 from August's 50.1, hitting a high not seen since March. A breakdown of the data showed ten of 11 sub-indices rose in September. The won rose as much as 0.8 percent to 1,075.0 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 25. Most Southeast Asian currencies slid but some of them recovered part of their earlier losses after the PMI. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.12 99.31 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2523 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.531 29.752 +0.75 Korean won 1075.10 1084.10 +0.84 Baht 31.02 30.95 -0.24 Peso 43.14 43.06 -0.20 Rupiah 11411.00 11340.00 -0.62 Rupee 62.23 62.23 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1690 3.1645 -0.14 Yuan 6.1182 6.1212 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.12 86.79 -12.44 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2219 -2.11 Taiwan dlr 29.531 29.136 -1.34 Korean won 1075.10 1070.60 -0.42 Baht 31.02 30.61 -1.32 Peso 43.14 41.05 -4.84 Rupiah 11411.00 9630.00 -15.61 Rupee 62.23 54.99 -11.63 Ringgit 3.1690 3.0580 -3.50 Yuan 6.1182 6.2303 +1.83 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)