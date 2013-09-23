(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The Indonesian rupiah led slides among Southeast Asian currencies on Monday on renewed worries that the Federal Reserve will soon cut its stimulus, while the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on a strong China factory survey. The rupiah lost as much as 1.4 percent to 11,500 per dollar, near the 11,520 level hit on Sept. 12, which was the weakest since April 2009. Dollar demand from local companies for month-end payments put pressure on the rupiah, and traders said they spotted the central bank providing dollars. The Malaysian ringgit fell on stop-loss selling especially after it weakened past 3.1800 per dollar, traders said. But the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar hit multi-month highs as growth in China's factory sector accelerated to a six-month high in September, a preliminary survey showed, adding to signs of a tentative turnaround in the world's second-largest economy. The won rose as much as 1.0 percent to 1,073.7 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 25, on sustained stock inflows and exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The Taiwan dollar also advanced, up to 0.8 percent to 29.505 against the U.S. currency, its strongest since May 10 on demand from foreign financial institutions and exporters. Still, upside in those currencies was limited by the intervention of foreign exchange authorities, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0844 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.95 99.31 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2523 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.752 +0.56 Korean won 1073.44 1084.10 +0.99 Baht 31.18 30.95 -0.75 Peso 43.27 43.06 -0.49 Rupiah 11470.00 11340.00 -1.13 Rupee 62.61 62.23 -0.61 Ringgit 3.1960 3.1645 -0.99 Yuan 6.1210 6.1212 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.95 86.79 -12.29 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2219 -2.32 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1073.44 1070.60 -0.26 Baht 31.18 30.61 -1.83 Peso 43.27 41.05 -5.12 Rupiah 11470.00 9630.00 -16.04 Rupee 62.61 54.99 -12.17 Ringgit 3.1960 3.0580 -4.32 Yuan 6.1210 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)