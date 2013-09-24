(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The Indonesian rupiah pared
some losses on Tuesday as the country sought more bilateral
currency swaps to aid the ailing unit, while most Southeast
Asian currencies slid amid uncertainty over U.S. monetary and
fiscal policy.
The rupiah earlier slid to as low as 11,580 per
dollar, its weakest since April 2009, on increasing dollar
demand from local companies for month-end payments.
But local interbank speculators covered short positions in
the rupiah as Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat said Bank Indonesia
planned on a currency swap deal with South Korea in addition to
one it was expected to sign next week with China.
The Indonesian currency found more support from some bond
inflows and as the central bank was spotted providing dollar
liquidity, traders said.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso
fell as offshore funds sold the currencies.
But the South Korean won reversed earlier losses
to hit an eight-month high to the dollar on exporter demand for
month-end settlements.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0820 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.10 98.84 -0.27
Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2501 -0.24
Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.629 +0.10
Korean won 1072.79 1073.80 +0.09
Baht 31.25 31.26 +0.03
Peso 43.37 43.27 -0.24
Rupiah 11515.00 11470.00 -0.39
Rupee 62.54 62.60 +0.10
Ringgit 3.2100 3.1990 -0.34
Yuan 6.1207 6.1210 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.10 86.79 -12.42
Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2219 -2.49
Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.136 -1.56
Korean won 1072.79 1070.60 -0.20
Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05
Peso 43.37 41.05 -5.35
Rupiah 11515.00 9630.00 -16.37
Rupee 62.54 54.99 -12.07
Ringgit 3.2100 3.0580 -4.74
Yuan 6.1207 6.2303 +1.79
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)