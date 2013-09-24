(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The Indonesian rupiah pared some losses on Tuesday as the country sought more bilateral currency swaps to aid the ailing unit, while most Southeast Asian currencies slid amid uncertainty over U.S. monetary and fiscal policy. The rupiah earlier slid to as low as 11,580 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009, on increasing dollar demand from local companies for month-end payments. But local interbank speculators covered short positions in the rupiah as Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat said Bank Indonesia planned on a currency swap deal with South Korea in addition to one it was expected to sign next week with China. The Indonesian currency found more support from some bond inflows and as the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso fell as offshore funds sold the currencies. But the South Korean won reversed earlier losses to hit an eight-month high to the dollar on exporter demand for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0820 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.10 98.84 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2501 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.629 +0.10 Korean won 1072.79 1073.80 +0.09 Baht 31.25 31.26 +0.03 Peso 43.37 43.27 -0.24 Rupiah 11515.00 11470.00 -0.39 Rupee 62.54 62.60 +0.10 Ringgit 3.2100 3.1990 -0.34 Yuan 6.1207 6.1210 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.10 86.79 -12.42 Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2219 -2.49 Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.136 -1.56 Korean won 1072.79 1070.60 -0.20 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.37 41.05 -5.35 Rupiah 11515.00 9630.00 -16.37 Rupee 62.54 54.99 -12.07 Ringgit 3.2100 3.0580 -4.74 Yuan 6.1207 6.2303 +1.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)