(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 25 The Indonesian rupiah fell by up to 1 percent on Wednesday, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies amid worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. The rupiah weakened to as low as 11,580 per dollar, matching Tuesday's low, which was the weakest since April 2009. Increasing dollar demand from local companies for month-end payments put pressure on the currency, though central bank intervention curbed losses, traders said. The South Korean won slid as offshore funds sold it and on dollar demand from importers. The Malaysian ringgit also fell on dollar demand from custodian banks and importers, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0820 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 98.74 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2558 1.2543 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.656 29.632 -0.08 Korean won 1076.75 1072.20 -0.42 Baht 31.34 31.31 -0.10 Peso 43.44 43.37 -0.16 Rupiah 11545.00 11460.00 -0.74 Rupee 62.66 62.75 +0.15 Ringgit 3.2245 3.2155 -0.28 Yuan 6.1203 6.1210 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.53 86.79 -11.92 Sing dlr 1.2558 1.2219 -2.70 Taiwan dlr 29.656 29.136 -1.75 Korean won 1076.75 1070.60 -0.57 Baht 31.34 30.61 -2.33 Peso 43.44 41.05 -5.50 Rupiah 11545.00 9630.00 -16.59 Rupee 62.66 54.99 -12.24 Ringgit 3.2245 3.0580 -5.16 Yuan 6.1203 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)