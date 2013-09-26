* Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreign inflows
* Won gains as foreigners keep buying stocks
* Rupiah falls on corp dlr demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 The Indian rupee and the
Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Thursday, though investors hesitated to make heavy bets on
regional units amid caution over a deadlock in the U.S. budget
deal.
The rupee rose after the central bank eased norms
for providing swaps to banks that are borrowing funds overseas.
The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters and foreign
financial institutions. The South Korean won also
advanced on sustained stock inflows.
But the Indonesian rupiah fell on dollar demand
from local companies for month-end payments.
Both the U.S. debt ceiling and government funding issues
have been complicated by Republican attempts to use the must-do
bills to gut President Barack Obama's healthcare law. Lawmakers
must reach a budget deal by Monday that would allow the
government to keep running.
"The budget impasse may hurt risk sentiment," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"But the Fed may postpone tapering in October again, if we
don't see a clear solution on the deal. So, Asian currencies may
not fall much," Park added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial
institutions and exporters, traders said, but trading was thin.
The island's currency is expected to move between 29.500 per
the greenback and 29.650 as investors keep an eye on the U.S.
budget issues.
WON
The won edged higher on exporters' month-end demand for
settlements and as foreign investors extended a buying spree in
Seoul's main stock market for a 22nd straight session.
Offshore funds, however, sold the South Korean currencies on
rallies, traders said, on caution over possible intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities.
"We are growing more concerned about the decline in the
(dollar-won) exchange rate given its rapid decline recently,"
said Choi Hee-nam, a director general at the Ministry of
Strategy and Finance who oversees foreign-exchange related
matters including market interventions.
With such comments, offshore dollar demand was getting
stronger, a South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
"Without more exporters' deals, the won is unlikely to rise
further," said the trader.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell as much as 0.9 percent to 11,580 per dollar,
matching the low of Tuesday and Wednesday, which was the weakest
since April 2009.
The Indonesian currency found some relief from foreign
banks' bids as the central bank was expected to intervene to
support the ailing currency.
"BI will still maintain the 11,600 level," said a
Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0405 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.90 98.43 -0.48
Sing dlr 1.2544 1.2545 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.690 +0.42
Korean won 1074.20 1076.70 +0.23
Baht 31.28 31.33 +0.16
Peso 43.38 43.44 +0.14
Rupiah 11555.00 11480.00 -0.65
Rupee 62.23 62.44 +0.34
Ringgit 3.2150 3.2230 +0.25
Yuan 6.1192 6.1200 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.90 86.79 -12.24
Sing dlr 1.2544 1.2219 -2.59
Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.136 -1.45
Korean won 1074.20 1070.60 -0.34
Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14
Peso 43.38 41.05 -5.37
Rupiah 11555.00 9630.00 -16.66
Rupee 62.23 54.99 -11.63
Ringgit 3.2150 3.0580 -4.88
Yuan 6.1192 6.2303 +1.82
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin
in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)