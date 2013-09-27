* S.Korea says has not discussed FX swap with Indonesia * Rupiah falls on foreign banks, local corp dlr demand * Ringgit lower on dlr short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit led weakness among emerging Asian currencies on Friday as worries about fiscal and monetary policy in the United States kept investors away from riskier assets. Most regional units posted losses on the week. The rupiah slid after South Korea on Thursday denied it was in talks with Indonesia on a bilateral currency swap deal, in response to repeated remarks by Jakarta officials that an agreement would be signed soon. The ringgit eased on dollar-short covering in thin trading after a report showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week, renewing some expectations that the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus soon. Still, some analysts said a tapering move by the Fed may not be imminent, given political uncertainty over U.S. budget wrangling. "It is unlikely to see October tapering due to conflicts among U.S. lawmakers over the budget," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "A potential government shutdown may be negative to risky assets including Asian currencies. But we have experienced it before, so the impact would be limited," Jeong added. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses as U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default. For the week, the ringgit was the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 1.7 percent slide against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Malaysian currency was the top gainer in the previous week when regional units rallied as the Fed unexpectedly maintained its monetary stimulus. The rupiah has fallen 1.4 percent, while the Thai baht has lost 0.8 percent. The Philippine peso has slid 0.6 percent and the Singapore dollar has eased 0.3 percent. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as foreign banks cut long positions after South Korea said it is not in discussions on a currency swap arrangement with Indonesia. Local banks also bought dollars on behalf of local companies, traders said. The Indonesian currency may stay under pressure, but it is likely to find support at 11,600 per dollar on possible intervention by the central bank, traders added. Investors are keeping an eye on economic data next week, especially August trade figures due on Tuesday for any signs that the country's trade deficit may be easing. A Jakarta-based trader said trade deficit would be smaller than July's record shortfall of $2.31 billion. The rupiah is expected to trade in a range between 11,600 and 11,400, the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit slid in thin trading with higher 3-year government bond yield. Malaysia will sell 2.5 billion ringgit ($777.7 million) government bonds maturing on Sept. 30, 2043. Foreign investors may not show strong interest in the bonds, an Asian bank trader in Singapore. "Offshore investors are unlikely to have any interest since it's the first time and liquidity will be bad in the secondary market," he said. In addition to such an expectation, U.S. uncertainties are likely to put pressure on the ringgit next week, a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The trader was looking to sell the ringgit on rallies for a target of 3.3000 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.72 99.02 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2549 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.673 +0.34 Korean won 1074.40 1075.10 +0.07 Baht 31.20 31.18 -0.06 Peso 43.33 43.25 -0.17 Rupiah 11522.00 11450.00 -0.62 Rupee 61.92 62.07 +0.24 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2145 -0.17 Yuan 6.1208 6.1214 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.72 86.79 -12.08 Sing dlr 1.2556 1.2219 -2.68 Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.136 -1.47 Korean won 1074.40 1070.60 -0.35 Baht 31.20 30.61 -1.89 Peso 43.33 41.05 -5.25 Rupiah 11522.00 9630.00 -16.42 Rupee 61.92 54.99 -11.19 Ringgit 3.2200 3.0580 -5.03 Yuan 6.1208 6.2303 +1.79 ($1 = 3.2145 ringgit) (Editing by Kim Coghill)