SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Most emerging Asian currencies were on course for weekly losses, with the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit leading a regional slide on Friday on worries about fiscal and monetary policy in the United States. The rupiah slid 0.7 percent on Friday after South Korea denied it was in talks with Indonesia on a bilateral currency swap deal, in response to repeated remarks by Jakarta officials that an agreement would be signed soon. The ringgit eased 0.4 percent on dollar-short covering in thin trading after a report showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week renewed some expectations that the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus soon. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses as U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default. For the week, the ringgit was the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 2.0 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah has fallen 1.5 percent, while the Thai baht has lost 0.9 percent. The Philippine peso slid 0.7 percent and the Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent. Bucking the gloomy mood, the South Korean won rose 1.0 percent for the week as foreign investors kept buying Seoul shares. Earlier, Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyoung-ho said policymakers are monitoring the fluctuations of the won very closely, issuing a warning to the market as the currency continues to appreciate against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.55 99.02 +0.48 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2549 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.673 +0.21 Korean won 1073.63 1075.10 +0.14 Baht 31.22 31.18 -0.13 Peso 43.34 43.25 -0.21 Rupiah 11530.00 11450.00 -0.69 Rupee 61.96 62.07 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2145 -0.42 Yuan 6.1202 6.1214 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.55 86.79 -11.93 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2219 -2.66 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61 Korean won 1073.63 1070.60 -0.28 Baht 31.22 30.61 -1.95 Peso 43.34 41.05 -5.28 Rupiah 11530.00 9630.00 -16.48 Rupee 61.96 54.99 -11.25 Ringgit 3.2280 3.0580 -5.27 Yuan 6.1202 6.2303 +1.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)