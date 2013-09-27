(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Most emerging Asian
currencies were on course for weekly losses, with the Indonesian
rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit leading a regional slide on
Friday on worries about fiscal and monetary policy in the United
States.
The rupiah slid 0.7 percent on Friday after South
Korea denied it was in talks with Indonesia on a bilateral
currency swap deal, in response to repeated remarks by Jakarta
officials that an agreement would be signed soon.
The ringgit eased 0.4 percent on dollar-short
covering in thin trading after a report showing U.S. jobless
claims fell last week renewed some expectations that the Federal
Reserve may scale back its stimulus soon.
Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses
as U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused
to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default.
For the week, the ringgit was the worst performing emerging
Asian currency with a 2.0 percent loss against the dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupiah has fallen 1.5 percent, while the Thai baht
has lost 0.9 percent.
The Philippine peso slid 0.7 percent and the
Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent.
Bucking the gloomy mood, the South Korean won
rose 1.0 percent for the week as foreign investors kept buying
Seoul shares.
Earlier, Vice Finance Minister Choo Kyoung-ho said
policymakers are monitoring the fluctuations of the won very
closely, issuing a warning to the market as the currency
continues to appreciate against the dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.55 99.02 +0.48
Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2549 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.673 +0.21
Korean won 1073.63 1075.10 +0.14
Baht 31.22 31.18 -0.13
Peso 43.34 43.25 -0.21
Rupiah 11530.00 11450.00 -0.69
Rupee 61.96 62.07 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2280 3.2145 -0.42
Yuan 6.1202 6.1214 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.55 86.79 -11.93
Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2219 -2.66
Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61
Korean won 1073.63 1070.60 -0.28
Baht 31.22 30.61 -1.95
Peso 43.34 41.05 -5.28
Rupiah 11530.00 9630.00 -16.48
Rupee 61.96 54.99 -11.25
Ringgit 3.2280 3.0580 -5.27
Yuan 6.1202 6.2303 +1.80
