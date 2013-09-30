(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
4-1/2 low and other Asian currencies fell broadly on Monday as
the increasing likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown prompted
investors to unload risky assets.
A disappointing final HSBC reading of September Chinese
factory activity also added to the weak tone of emerging Asian
currencies, with losses led by the rupiah and the Malaysian
ringgit.
The rupiah's indicative prices fell to as low as 11,660
against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data,
the weakest since March 2009.
A Jakarta-based trader said foreign banks bought dollars
versus the rupiah, adding that there might be some outflows from
Indonesia as there was some selling of government bonds as well.
Most Southeast Asian currencies were on track for quarterly
losses in the July-September period. By far the hardest hit was
the rupiah, which is on track for its worst quarterly
performance versus the dollar in 14 years.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the U.S. dollar
was on track for a quarterly gain of 16.9 percent against the
rupiah in July-September. That would be the dollar's best
quarter and the rupiah's worst, since July-September 1999, when
the greenback rose 23.9 percent against the Indonesian currency.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is
seen as more vulnerable to prospects for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to eventually reduce its bond-buying stimulus, compared
to other emerging currencies.
Other Asian currencies headed for quarterly losses included
the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit. The dollar has
gained about 5.5 percent versus the rupee this quarter,
and 3.2 percent against the ringgit.
The Singapore dollar, however, showed resilience, with the
U.S. dollar on track for a 1 percent drop versus the
city-state's currency this quarter.
Other outperformers in July-September were the South Korean
won and the Taiwan dollar, which were helped
by their countries' superior fiscal and current account
positions.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0819 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0819 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.90 98.27 +0.38
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2566 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.590 29.656 +0.22
Korean won 1073.70 1073.70 +0.00
Baht 31.33 31.32 -0.03
Peso 43.54 43.34 -0.46
Rupiah 11600.00 11535.00 -0.56
Rupee 62.64 62.51 -0.21
Ringgit 3.2620 3.2285 -1.03
Yuan 6.1211 6.1202 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.90 86.79 -11.35
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2219 -2.69
Taiwan dlr 29.590 29.136 -1.53
Korean won 1073.70 1070.60 -0.29
Baht 31.33 30.61 -2.30
Peso 43.54 41.05 -5.72
Rupiah 11600.00 9630.00 -16.98
Rupee 62.64 54.99 -12.21
Ringgit 3.2620 3.0580 -6.25
Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78
------------------------------------------------
(Editing by Kim Coghill)