Oct 1 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0129 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0129 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.38 98.23 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2563 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.532 29.670 +0.47 Korean won 1073.60 1074.70 +0.10 Baht 31.21 31.29 +0.24 Peso 43.42 43.54 +0.28 Rupiah 11580.00 11570.00 -0.09 Rupee 62.60 62.60 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2490 3.2595 +0.32 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.38 86.79 -11.78 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2219 -2.63 Taiwan dlr 29.532 29.136 -1.34 Korean won 1073.60 1070.60 -0.28 Baht 31.21 30.61 -1.92 Peso 43.42 41.05 -5.46 Rupiah 11580.00 9630.00 -16.84 Rupee 62.60 54.99 -12.16 Ringgit 3.2490 3.0580 -5.88 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ *Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)